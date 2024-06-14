Croatia head into Spain clash looking to continue ‘miraculous’ achievements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Croatia head into Spain clash looking to continue ‘miraculous’ achievements

By Press Association
Zlatko Dalic insists Croatia are capable of “miraculous things” (Nick Potts/PA)
Zlatko Dalic insists Croatia are capable of “miraculous things” (Nick Potts/PA)

Zlatko Dalic has warned Croatia’s rivals that his team will continue to punch above their weight in their search for respect.

Croatia are not among the favourites to win Euro 2024 despite the presence of midfield great Luka Modric and impressive performances at the World Cup, finishing runners-up in 2018 and third four years later.

They launch a challenging group campaign against Spain – the team that defeated Croatia on penalties in last year’s Nations League final – in Berlin on Saturday, but Dalic insists a country of 3.9million people is ready to rise to the occasion once again.

Luka Modric won this season's Champions League with Real Madrid
Luka Modric won this season’s Champions League with Real Madrid (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The things that Croatia is achieving are miraculous. I would even say impossible,” Dalic said.

“That’s why it bothers me when people underestimate us. This Croatian team needs to be respected for achieving those things in such challenging circumstances and drawing on such a small pool of players.

“We’re fighting against the world’s footballing powerhouses. For that reason, we are the proof that a small country can achieve great things. We should be an example for others that it is possible.

“Our unity is our greatest strength. Many players from the Qatar World Cup are still with us – and young players have joined. They have shown they can be relied on and that they can make a difference.

“We all want to play against big teams. We are looking forward to the match. We’ve played against Spain several times and we know that details will be decisive.

“We will have to be at our best at every moment and pay attention to the small things. It never gets boring to play such big matches.

“We are here to get a great result. We are excited and hopeful that we can accomplish something great.”

Spain are aiming to win the Euros for a record fourth time and boss Luis de la Fuente is looking to harness a mixture of national identity and individual brilliance.

Manchester City’s Rodri will anchor Spain's midfield
Manchester City’s Rodri will anchor Spain’s midfield (John Walton/PA)

“We need to have that sense of what it means to be Spanish and say ‘we are representing a country!’ The pride that you feel representing an entire nation which is backing you… that gives you a lot of strength,” he said.

“When you bring that talent and national pride together, it will make any team very dangerous and very strong. That’s what I’m trying to instil into our national team.

“We are very talented, we have players that are exceptional in a footballing sense.

“We’re a strong team and can compete at the top level – my counterparts with other national teams acknowledge this.”