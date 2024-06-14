Graeme Souness ‘delighted and humbled’ to be made CBE in King’s birthday honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graeme Souness ‘delighted and humbled’ to be made CBE in King’s birthday honours

By Press Association
Graeme Souness, left, with his friend Isla Grist (Handout from DEBRA/PA)
Graeme Souness, left, with his friend Isla Grist (Handout from DEBRA/PA)

Former Scotland and Liverpool star Graeme Souness says he is “delighted and humbled” to have been made a CBE in the King’s birthday honours.

Souness is a well-known figure in football, having represented his country at three World Cups and won five league titles and three European Cups with the Reds, but the honour also recognises his service and support to charity.

Souness is a vice-president of DEBRA UK, which refers to itself as ‘The Butterfly Skin Charity’.

DEBRA raises awareness of epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a group of incredibly painful genetic skin blistering conditions that cause the skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch causing excruciating pain, and unbearable itch.

He was first introduced to the charity in 2019 and became determined to make a difference to improve the lives of people living with EB, including Isla Grist who has since become Souness’ friend.

Last year the 71-year-old Souness joined a swimming challenge across the English Channel, helping to raise £1.5million which has helped DEBRA test existing licensed drugs which could be life-changing and significantly improve quality of life for people living with EB.

“I am delighted and humbled to receive this honour,” Souness said.

“It has been a life-changing few years working so closely with DEBRA UK as vice-president and none more so than this last year when I was part of a great team, swimming the English Channel to raise vital funds and awareness for DEBRA UK and EB.

“It is wonderful that the King has honoured me with a CBE and it is important to acknowledge the whole team which works tirelessly to find solutions to the intolerable pain, itch and inflammation of this horrendous condition. This for my friend Isla and everyone else living with EB.”

DEBRA chief executive Tony Byrne said: “We are incredibly proud and grateful to have Graeme as a member of our team.

“With his support we have brought EB to the public’s attention, and we have started our drug repurposing journey. There is still much that we need to do but with people like Graeme being the difference for EB, we can create a world where no one must suffer with EB. Thank you, Graeme, for everything that you have done for the EB community, and many congratulations.”