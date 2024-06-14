Missing Euros never crossed my mind, says John Stones after return to fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missing Euros never crossed my mind, says John Stones after return to fitness

By Press Association
England’s John Stones during a training session at the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld in Jena, Germany. (Adam Davy/PA)
England's John Stones during a training session at the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld in Jena, Germany. (Adam Davy/PA)

John Stones never doubted his involvement at Euro 2024 despite the England defender suffering from injury and illness in the week leading up to Sunday’s opener against Serbia.

The 30-year-old Manchester City man suffered an early foot injury during the 1-0 friendly defeat to Iceland last Friday.

He played on until half-time before coming off but was ultimately passed fit to travel to Germany, only to then miss a day of training having been laid low by illness.

England’s John Stones lies in pain after picking up an injury during the friendly against Iceland
England's John Stones lies in pain after picking up an injury during the friendly against Iceland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Now he insists he is raring to go in the Group C clash in Gelsenkirchen following some additional training sessions after he spent Wednesday in bed with “hot and cold sweats”.

Asked if missing the Euros crossed his mind as he hit the Wembley turf in pain just nine days out from the Serbia game, he replied: “I don’t think so, no.

“It was almost like my big toe in the line straight down my foot and you think ‘I have fractured it’. You think the worst at the start and we got some scans back and (it was) really minor stuff and came through it, which is great.”

After being passed fit, Stones suffered another setback when illness struck not long after his arrival in Germany, sidelining him from training as he isolated away from his team-mates.

“I felt quite alone, to be honest,” he said.

“You are not at home, no-one around you. And then being stuck in my room all day, no food. Not much water because it was coming out again. But it kind of puts things into perspective in terms of health and in general, how lucky I am over the years.

“I don’t get ill or sickness. I think it was a good time, if it was ever going to happen, during this week and I got back out on Thursday.”

Stones is now expected to start for England but will do so without his familiar tournament partner Harry Maguire, whose own injury issues saw him ruled out of the finals.

With Maguire absent, Stones is the only recognised centre-back with major tournament experience in Gareth Southgate’s squad, with Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, Lewis Dunk and Marc Guehi collecting just 36 caps between them.

England’s Harry Maguire (left) and John Stones in discussion during the Euro 2020 Group D match against the Czech Republic
England's Harry Maguire (left) and John Stones in discussion during the Euro 2020 Group D match against the Czech Republic (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Me and Harry, I don’t know what the stat is on how many games we’ve played together but it’s probably quite a lot. He’ll be missed as well, not only by me but the team,” added Stones.

“Obviously being here for I don’t know how many years now with Gareth, knowing how he wants it done through experience with him, (I will be) passing it on to those around me who haven’t been here as long.”

Guehi is the most likely to play alongside Stones, who has been impressed by what he has seen from the Crystal Palace man.

“I’m a big fan of Marc’s. Just how he goes about his work,” Stones said.

“He’s like a big sponge to learn and I think that’s how you progress and improve as a player. He is taking everything in. His quality, for his size, how strong he is, how he dominates.”

If Stones is to help England to a first major men’s trophy in 58 years he will not be among the players pulling out their mobile phone to document the occasion, as he explained he prefers a more old-school approach.

England’s Marc Guehi before the friendly against Iceland
England's Marc Guehi before the friendly against Iceland (Mike Egerton/PA)

After discussing a picture of himself as a child wearing an England kit as he signed for Barnsley – a photograph that was included in a welcome pack waiting for him in Germany, organised for all the players by the Football Association – he said: “It is such a nice touch and brings it back to home. It reminds you what is important.

“It’s like when a song comes on in the car or something and it makes you feel a certain way. It will take you to a certain time. When I see an old picture, too.

“Like I’ve got a disposable camera. When I was a kid I used to get the disposable. I can go back after this and not know what pictures I’ve taken, whereas on the phone you can see it every day.

“They’re like things that you miss from that. I’ve got one here but I haven’t taken any yet – I’ve been in my room!”