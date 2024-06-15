Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

By Press Association
Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26 (John Walton/PA)
Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26 (John Walton/PA)

Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26, the club have announced.

It has been reported that Sarkic fell ill at an apartment in the town of Budva in Montenegro on Saturday morning.

“Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26,” the Sky Bet Championship club said in a statement.

“Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time.

“The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected.”

Grimsby-born Sarkic began his career in Anderlecht’s academy before joining Aston Villa in 2015.

Sarkic had loan spells at Wigan, Stratford, Havant and Waterlooville and Livingston and moved to Wolves in 2020.

Swansea City v Stoke City – Sky Bet Championship – Swansea.com Stadium
Matija Sarkic spent time on loan at Stoke before joining Millwall (Nick Potts/PA)

He played 60 games during loan spells at Shrewsbury, Birmingham and Stoke before joining Millwall last August, where he made 33 appearances.

Sarkic made his Montenegro debut against Belarus in 2019 and was on international duty last week for a friendly against Belgium.

The Montenegro Football Association said in a statement that Sarkic had “died suddenly” on Saturday morning.

“A beloved member of the ‘Brave Falcons’, an eternally smiling guy, played for our “A” selection in nine games, in which he showed how much he means to this team,” the statement added.

“Together with his twin brother Oliver, he passed all the junior categories of the Montenegrin national team.

“In the jersey of that iconic London club (Millwall), he left his mark, which was yet to become part of a bigger and more beautiful story.

“Premature death stopped that and caused great pain to the Sarkic family. The Football Association of Montenegro expresses its sincere condolences to the Sarkic family.”

Tributes were also paid by Sarkic’s former clubs with Villa saying on X: “Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by news of the passing of our former goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

“Matija joined our Academy in 2015 and spent five years with the club, during which time he made his full international debut for Montenegro, before departing in the summer of 2020.

“The thoughts and condolences of all at the club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Birmingham, where Sarkic made 23 appearances on loan during the 2021-22 season, said on X: “Everyone at Birmingham City is shocked and saddened to learn of the news that our former goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has passed away at the age of 26.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all those that knew him.”

The Football Association added: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends, as well as everybody at the club and the Montenegro national team at this very sad time.”

Stoke, the Professional Footballers’ Association and the English Football League also offered their condolences to Sarkic’s family and friends.