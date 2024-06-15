Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

By Press Association
Former Everton and Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54 (Nick Potts/PA)
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54.

Campbell, a title winner with the Gunners and a hero at Goodison Park after saving the Toffees from relegation in 1999, was recently hospitalised with sepsis, the PA news agency understands.

Arsenal wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness.

“Kevin was adored by everyone at the club.

“All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”

Everton also paid tribute to Campbell on social media.

“Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54,” the club said in a statement.

“Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well – as anyone who ever met him will know. RIP, Super Kev.”

Campbell began his career at Arsenal and made his way into the first-team at Highbury after a prolific junior scoring record, including a hat-trick in the Gunners’ 1988 FA Youth Cup win, and loan spells at Leicester and Leyton Orient.

He scored 59 goals in 224 games for Arsenal and, alongside the 1990-91 league title, also won the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Campbell spent three years at Nottingham Forest after joining them in 1995 and had a one-season stop at Trabzonspor before moving to Everton in 1999.

He stayed at Everton until 2005, where he spent time as captain under Walter Smith, and finished his career with spells at West Brom and Cardiff.