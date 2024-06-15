Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54.

Campbell, a title winner with the Gunners and a hero at Goodison Park after saving the Toffees from relegation in 1999, was recently hospitalised with sepsis, the PA news agency understands.

Arsenal wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness.

“Kevin was adored by everyone at the club.

“All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”

Everton also paid tribute to Campbell on social media.

“Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54,” the club said in a statement.

“Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well – as anyone who ever met him will know. RIP, Super Kev.”

Campbell began his career at Arsenal and made his way into the first-team at Highbury after a prolific junior scoring record, including a hat-trick in the Gunners’ 1988 FA Youth Cup win, and loan spells at Leicester and Leyton Orient.

He scored 59 goals in 224 games for Arsenal and, alongside the 1990-91 league title, also won the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Campbell spent three years at Nottingham Forest after joining them in 1995 and had a one-season stop at Trabzonspor before moving to Everton in 1999.

He stayed at Everton until 2005, where he spent time as captain under Walter Smith, and finished his career with spells at West Brom and Cardiff.