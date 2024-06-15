Jack Draper one win away from first ATP Tour title after making Stuttgart final

Incoming British number one Jack Draper is one win away from his first ATP Tour title after making the final of the Stuttgart Open.

The 22-year-old, who will replace Cameron Norrie as the country’s highest-ranked player on Monday, beat American Brandon Nakashima in straight sets in Saturday’s semi-final in Germany.

Draper followed up his quarter-final win over defending champion Frances Tiafoe with a 6-3 6-3 victory to reach his third tour-level final.

Whatever happens in Sunday’s match against either Lorenzo Musetti or Matteo Berrettini he will go up to a career-high ranking of 32, which is the cut-off point to earn a seed at Wimbledon.

He was in total control against Nakashima, forcing break point in the opening game, and never took his foot off the gas with two breaks of serve in the first set.

A single break was enough to get the job done in the second set as he earned a spot in his second final of the year after also reaching a showpiece match in Adelaide.