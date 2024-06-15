Callum McGregor admits Scotland opponents will ‘smell blood’ after opening loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Callum McGregor admits Scotland opponents will ‘smell blood’ after opening loss

By Press Association
Callum McGregor is looking to make amends for Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum McGregor is looking to make amends for Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum McGregor admits Switzerland and Hungary will “smell blood” after watching Scotland get thumped 5-1 by Germany in their Euro 2024 opener in Munich on Friday night.

It was a calamitous 90 minutes for Steve Clarke’s side, who played the second half with 10 men after defender Ryan Porteous was sent off before the break for conceding a penalty with a crunching tackle on the hosts’ captain Ilkay Gundogan, with Kai Havertz netting the resultant penalty to make it 3-0.

The Scotland boss needs to restore battered confidence ahead of the game against the Swiss in Cologne on Wednesday night before they take on Hungary in Stuttgart in their final Group A game.

McGregor showed contrition, humility and determination as well as apologising to the Tartan Army during his media conference at the training base in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The Celtic captain said: “It is still a bit raw this morning. This is where we have to be strong.

“I am sure everyone will come at us and quite rightly so for a poor performance.

“But we can’t let it derail us and pull us apart and people start going into their little groups.

“It is very much a club environment, you have to stay together, you have to stay strong and ultimately you have to prove people wrong.

“We had a poor performance last night, it was a poor result and people will smell blood, the two teams we are going to play will smell blood so it is now about what you have got inside you, that you want to rectify that and put it right and I am sure the next 48 hours are really important.”

McGregor offered the sheer quality of the hosts as mitigation in part.

Goals from Florian Wirtz and fellow attacker Jamal Musiala came before Porteous saw red.

Substitute Niclas Fullkrug made it 4-0 in the 68th minute with an unstoppable drive and although Germany defender Antonio Rudiger scored into his own net after 87 minutes, substitute Emre Can made it 5-1 with a fine finish.

The Hoops midfielder said:  “They are on a different level to us. We have a lot of growth to go.

“The disappointing aspect was the way it happened, the performance.

“They are a top team and you have to respect the level you are playing against but the sorest thing was everybody had such high expectations and we don’t deliver as a group so we have to take responsibility and hold our hands up and we are the only people who can fix it.

“It is hard to be positive after what happened last night.

“I think everyone has to accept that was a humbling experience but we can’t fall apart and the whole thing turns negative and sour because you are never ever going to get out of it from there.

“It is important that you take the lesson but you get on with it, dust yourself down, look after each other and the objective is still there. If we win the next two games we go through.”

On the thousands of fans who descended on Munich to give Scotland great support inside and outside the stadium, McGregor said: “You feel sorry for them.

“They spend so much money to travel and it leaves a sour taste in the mouth when you wake up this morning and you haven’t done yourself justice, you haven’t done the country justice because when you get to these tournaments you want to show people that we are a good nation, good people, good players.

“So we have to apologise to the fans for not putting on a performance that they would be proud of but in the next two games we will stick together and try to give everybody the objective that we want.”