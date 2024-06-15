Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter to resume battle of Britain semi-final on Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter to resume battle of Britain semi-final on Sunday

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu took a marathon first set in her battle of Britain with Katie Boulter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emma Raducanu took a marathon first set in her battle of Britain with Katie Boulter (Mike Egerton/PA)

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter will resume their Nottingham Open semi-final on Sunday after bad light disrupted an enthralling battle of Britain on Saturday night.

The pair spent most of the day waiting to get on court after rain caused havoc with the schedule, but after finally getting started just after 6.30pm they could only manage one set before darkness set in.

It was Raducanu who edged in front via a marathon tiebreak, winning 7-6 (13) in 79 minutes, to leave her one set away from a first final since her unbelievable 2021 US Open success.

The 21-year-old went toe-to-toe with Boulter, who is the defending champion at her home tournament and in the top 30 of the world rankings.

Both saved break points in the middle of the opening set and it soon became apparent it would be decided by a tiebreak.

No one could have predicted just how tense the decider would be, though.

It looked bad for Raducanu as at 3-1 down she slipped and jarred her left knee, initially calling for the physio.

However, she stood down the medical attention and went on to win the next three points.

Emma Raducanu after falling during her women’s singles semi-final match against Katie Boulter (not pictured) on day six of the Rothesay Open at the Lexus Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham
Emma Raducanu appeared to injure her knee midway through a marathon tiebreak (MIke Egerton/PA)

It swung both ways in an enthralling 10-minute period where both players wasted set points.

Raducanu eventually took her sixth as she punished Boulter’s second serve to finish at the net.

Referee Jane Harvet immediately came on to court and play was suspended due to bad light.

That means both semi-finals and the final of the tournament will be decided on Sunday.

2016 champion Karolina Pliskova and Diane Parry did not even get on court as both were in quarter-final action earlier in the day.

Pliskova beat top seed Ons Jabeur 7-6 (8) 6-7 (3) 7-5 while Diane Parry overcame Kimberly Birrell 6-3 7-6 (4).

Boulter was lucky enough to have got her quarter-final win in the books on Friday while Raducanu had a stroke of fortune on Saturday morning as her last-eight opponent Fran Jones withdrew due to a shoulder injury.

Fran Jones has withdraw from her quarter-final with Emma Raducanu
Fran Jones withdrew from her quarter-final with Raducanu (Mike Egerton/PA)

The walkover gave Raducanu a first semi-final since September 2022.

Jones was on court on Friday afternoon ready to play Raducanu before rain forced play to be abandoned for the day and she woke up on Saturday and chose to withdraw.

Jones said: “Unfortunately today I’ve had to withdraw from what was an exciting match with Emma.

“Hopefully everyone can understand that with the big events coming up, I’m not in a position to be taking many risks especially with my last couple of years.

“I think it’s a massive shame, I’ve really enjoyed playing this week and I’ve played at a good level, but I need to continue to think big picture which has got me into the place I’m in so far this year.”

In the men’s Challenger event, Britain’s Billy Harris and Jacob Fearnley made it through to the semi-finals.

Fearnley will play Mattia Bellucci after beating third seed Juncheng Shang 7-5 7-5 while Harris was winning 6-2 2-1 against Mikhail Kukushkin when the Kazakh retired injured.