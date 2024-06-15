Euro 2024 day two: Holders Italy survive scare as Spain lay down early marker

Holders Italy overcame a nightmare start to begin their European Championship title defence with a 2-1 win over Albania in Dortmund.

Three-time champions Spain impressed as they saw off Croatia 3-0 in Berlin, while Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1 in Cologne to sit second in Group A behind hosts Germany.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on the second day of action at Euro 2024.

Azzurri recover from slow start

Nedim Bajrami had fired Albania into a shock lead after just 23 seconds of the Group B opener against the defending champions, setting a new record for the fastest goal in the tournament’s history.

Italy, though, were soon back on level terms through a towering header from defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Nicolo Barella then lashed in a 20-yard strike to turn the match around after 16 minutes.

Luciano Spalletti’s side went on to take control – and could have scored more but for a string of fine saves by Eagles keeper Thomas Strakosha.

Spain lay down early marker

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric saw his side suffer an opening defeat as Spain coasted to victory in Berlin (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Spain got their Group B campaign off to a fine start with a convincing win over Croatia.

Captain Alvaro Morata set La Roja on their way with a low finish after 29 minutes before Fabian Ruiz soon doubled the lead after some quick footwork inside the Croatia penalty area.

Dani Carvajal volleyed home a third from close range in first-half stoppage time.

To compound a miserable afternoon for a below-par Croatia, a late goal from substitute Bruno Petkovic was ruled out for encroachment when he slotted in a cross after his initial penalty had been saved.

Swiss start like clockwork

Kwadwo Duah scored his first goal for Switzerland as Murat Yakin’s men got their Group A campaign up and running with victory over Hungary.

The Ludogorets Razgrad forward – who had previously only played 45 minutes for the national team ahead of his surprise inclusion – slotted in from Michel Aebischer’s slide-rule pass after 12 minutes, which was eventually confirmed by VAR having initially been flagged offside.

Aebischer doubled Switzerland’s lead with a fierce strike just ahead of the break, also his first international goal.

Although Hungary reduced the deficit in the second half through Barnabas Varga’s header, Switzerland substitute Breel Embolo made sure of victory when he lobbed in a third goal during stoppage time.

England pass health check

Luke Shaw (centre) is stepping up his recovery from a hamstring problem (Adam Davy/PA)

Gareth Southgate was able to run the rule over his full 26-man squad as England trained on the eve of their Group C opener against Serbia.

The whole group took part in Saturday’s morning session at England’s base camp in Blankenhain ahead of travelling to Gelsenkirchen.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw could even make the squad on Sunday as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Picture of the day

Just for a moment, Albania fans were dreaming of a seismic upset after taking a shock early lead against holders Italy in Dortmund (Nick Potts/PA)

Post of the day

Who’s up next?

Poland v Netherlands, 2pm, BBC One

Slovenia v Denmark, 5pm, ITV1

England v Serbia, 8pm, BBC One

All times BST.