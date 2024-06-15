There was a bit of rust – Luke Littler comes good to win Poland Darts Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
There was a bit of rust – Luke Littler comes good to win Poland Darts Open

By Press Association
Luke Littler continued his stunning form in Poland (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler claimed his second World Series title as he powered his way past compatriot Rob Cross to win the Poland Darts Open.

The 17-year-old top seed triumphed 8-3 at the PreZero Arena in Gliwice with a three-dart average of 101.84 to cap a fine day’s work in difficult circumstances as Peter Wright and Michael Smith made him dig deep to reach the final.

Speaking on stage in front of a crowd of 9,000 afterwards, Littler said: “I’ve just had a week off in Orlando and there was a bit of rust, but I think this weekend I’ve played well.

“I want to win as much as I can and this year, the first half of the period, it’s been really good, picking up six titles, hitting numerous nine-darters, and I can’t wait for the second half of the season to kick in.”

Littler started the final in ominous fashion and hit a 164 checkout to take a 4-1 lead and lay a foundation which proved decisive.

He had earlier survived a tense semi-final with Smith, who led 4-1 and narrowly missed the bull going for a 124 finish and then two match darts at double eight in the deciding leg before Littler found double five to prevail 7-6.

It proved something of a battle throughout with Littler having earlier taken out treble 19, double top, double top for 137 to level at 5-5.

Cross turned in a hugely impressive semi-final display as he routed Michael van Gerwen 7-2 with an average of 106.68 to reach his third World Series final in as many weeks.

Littler eased past former world champion Wright 6-3 in the quarter-finals, where Smith had edged out Luke Humphries 6-5.

Van Gerwen’s progress to the last four was serene as he whitewashed Croatian number one Boris Krcmar 6-0, while Cross beat Stephen Bunting – who checked out on 164 in the third leg – 6-4 in a tighter contest.