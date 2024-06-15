Gareth Southgate believes ‘innocence’ of youth can aid England’s Euro title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Southgate believes ‘innocence’ of youth can aid England’s Euro title bid

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate’s England start their Euro 2024 campaign on Sunday (UEFA Handout/PA)
Gareth Southgate believes the “innocence” of youth can help England in their quest to become Euro 2024 champions.

Three years on from losing the Wembley final to Italy on penalties, they are looking to go one better and open this campaign against Serbia on Sunday.

Southgate named a bold 26-man selection for this summer’s shot at glory in Germany, where 12 of England’s players are heading to a first major tournament.

But the national team boss believes such inexperience can be a help rather than a hinderance, especially given such players complement an experienced core.

“We have got a balance of players who have been some really big nights together and others who have a rawness, an energy and an excitement about them of being in their first tournament,” Southgate said.

“Both things I think are adding to the group. In Russia we were one of the youngest teams, one of the least experienced teams, so I don’t think it is essential that you have experience throughout.

“And equally we have enough players who have played on the big nights, either with us or their clubs, and they are able to deliver in those moments. That of course at times can be helpful.

“Innocence is a bonus, there are lots of players. When I went into Euro ’96 despite the end I had a good tournament, and I only went in with three or four caps.

“So, I think there is opportunity for people to make a name for themselves.

“This is a moment in time for them and we have picked some players who are in good form and showing that on the training pitch and they can add to what we are doing.”

Such is the youth in the squad that Southgate has decided to name 20-year-old Jude Bellingham in his four-man leadership group to ensure all voices in his young squad are heard.

England’s Jude Bellingham (left) speaks to Trent Alexander-Arnold during an England training session
The 20-year-old Jude Bellingham (left) is now among England’s leadership group (Adam Davy/PA)

Up-and-coming talents and the experience of reaching at least the quarter-final of all three major tournaments under Southgate has helped build an inherent belief that England can win this summer.

“I don’t think there is any question that there is strong belief in the group,” he said ahead of the opener in Gelsenkirchen.

“Equally, I said to them last night when we had a meeting about tournaments and lessons we can take from the past, that there are things we should discard from the past.

“To have the experiences we’ve had are really, really important and irrelevant in equal measure. We have to go and play and get it right tomorrow.”

England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold controls the ball during the international friendly against Iceland
Trent Alexander-Arnold could start in midfield for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

England face a tricky challenge against Serbia at the Veltins Arena, where Trent Alexander-Arnold is tipped to start in midfield.

The right-back has shown flashes of qualities in that position for the national team, but former captain, and all-time top scorer, Wayne Rooney says he “wouldn’t have him anywhere near the middle of the pitch”.

“Everybody’s more than entitled to opinions, so that’s our world,” Southgate said. “We have to accept that. Then we have to go and show what we can do. I’m really happy.

“I spoke to Trent about playing in this role over a year ago. It’s something he’s been really keen to do. He’s been really receptive to feedback and every bit of information.

“We know he can be a really special player. Equally we know it’s not something he’s been doing for the last five years. There is an element of the unknown to it.

“But I think it’s an opportunity that’s worth grasping because he could be something incredibly special.”