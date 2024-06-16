Chris Billam-Smith says experience was the key in Richard Riakporhe rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Billam-Smith says experience was the key in Richard Riakporhe rematch

By Press Association
Chris Billam-Smith beat Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Billam-Smith beat Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park (Steven Paston/PA)

Chris Billam-Smith believes his experience was the difference maker after he defended his WBO cruiserweight world title with a unanimous decision victory over Richard Riakporhe.

CBS executed trainer Shane McGuigan’s plan at Selhurst Park as he managed to win his rematch with Riakporhe, five-years after his 2019 split decision defeat to the Midnight Train.

The Bournemouth fighter impressed from the first bell to secure a 116-111, 115-112, 115-112 ruling on a night where he took advantage of Riakporhe’s forgettable display.

“The difference between my fight with Richard five-years ago is experience,” Billam-Smith said.

“He won the first fight because of experience and I won this fight because of experience.

“Those experiences you can’t buy or fake it, you have to go through it. The ups and downs, the tough fights, they are everything.”

Billam-Smith, who defeated clinch-heavy Lawrence Okolie to pick up the WBO belt last May, battled with a similar approach from Riakporhe for much of the fight.

The Gentleman admitted he felt the similarities between Riakporhe’s display and Okolie’s.

Riakporhe also picked up a 12th round point deduction for punches to the back of the head.

He added: “I said that it was similar to the Lawrence fight and it felt like that in terms of him being the power puncher.

“In the first fight with Richard he held a lot, I knew he would hold a lot. He was getting my left arm under his right arm because he knows I’m good with my left hand.

“It was difficult to get clean shots off and no one likes to let me work on the inside as it’s not the right thing to do so a lot of people hold. The head was coming in as well but you have to do what you have to do in there.

“I expected it, to be honest.”

The win marked CBS’s second title defence after December’s victory over Mateusz Masternak.

McGuigan wants his fighter to be in the mix for a potential unification fight.

He said: “We have to go for a unified world title, I would love it. We want to box (Jai) Opetaia early next summer, that’s the dream fight and we want to do that for undisputed.”