Australia escape formidable Scotland effort as England secure Super 8 spot

By Press Association
Australia’s Travis Head bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Australia’s Travis Head bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Australia were pushed to the limit by Scotland but managed to escape with a thrilling five-wicket win which also ensured England’s berth in the next round of the T20 World Cup.

Six dropped catches from Australia—the most ever in men’s T20 World Cup history—helped Scotland set a formidable target of 181. The victory ensured Scotland a spot in the Super 8 stage and eliminated England from the tournament.

The minnow nation then got off to an ideal start with the ball, dismissing Australia’s perennial danger-man David Warner for just one off the bowling of Brad Wheal.

As Warner’s opening partner Travis Head settled into his groove, Australia captain Mitchell March was claimed for just eight.

With the favourites in a dangerous position at two for 34, Head and Glenn Maxwell opted to up the aggression.

While Head kept the runs ticking over, an early six from Maxwell was followed by a stellar ball from Mark Watt, which trapped the Aussie in his crease before ripping into the top of the off stump.

He was replaced at the crease by Marcus Stoinis, who combined beautifully with Head to quickly shift the momentum to Australia’s favour, the duo combining for 80 runs to put the Aussies firmly in the driver’s seat.

Head, who top-scored with 68 off 49 balls, was finally removed in the 15th over when he misjudged a ball from Safyaan Sharif and was caught by Michael Jones.

Scotland’s window of victory reopened ever so slightly when Stoinis followed Head in the very next over, leaving Australia needing 26 runs from 18 balls.

That slammed shut, however, when Tim David, who did the bulk of Australia’s remaining chase, was dropped by Chris Sole with three balls remaining.

David then sealed Australia’s victory with a massive six on the next ball.