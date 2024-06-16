Emma Raducanu turns down place at Paris Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu turns down place at Paris Olympics

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu will not be part of the Team GB tennis squad at the Paris Games (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emma Raducanu will not be part of the Team GB tennis squad at the Paris Games (Mike Egerton/PA)

Emma Raducanu has been backed to play at future Olympics after she turned down a potential spot in the Team GB squad for the Paris Games.

Team GB announced its tennis selection for the tournament at Queen’s Club on Sunday and Raducanu was absent, but Iain Bates, LTA Olympic team leader, insisted he was “very comfortable” with the decision made by the 21-year-old.

Raducanu could not qualify for the tournament at Roland Garros through her lowly singles ranking, although she may have been granted an International Tennis Federation (ITF) place to compete due to being a grand-slam winner.

Andy Murray was awarded an ITF place to represent Team GB for a fifth time, but Raducanu chose not to follow his lead and apply for what is essentially a wild card to play at a maiden Olympics.

Bates, who is also head of women’s tennis at the LTA, cited the quick change in playing surfaces from grass at Wimbledon to the clay of the Paris Games before the US hard-court swing as a reason behind her decision to miss the Olympics, especially so soon after a lengthy lay-off.

“We were notified on Thursday that Emma would be eligible for one of those (ITF) places,” Bates explained.

“I’ve had various conversations with Emma over the last couple of weeks and indeed over a longer period where it is really clear to me how much being part of a British team at the Olympics would mean to her.

“We saw how much it meant when she represented the team in April in the Billie Jean King Cup tie, but I think she also feels that this is not going to be the right timing for her this summer.

“I think a lot of that is obviously the late notice for the spot, I think there is the bit around the surface change between grass and clay and hard. Everyone is aware of her history and the double wrist surgery from last year that places a greater stress on her.

“And of course there is an element of where her ranking is currently and getting to the US potentially and keeping on pushing her ranking back towards where we all hope it will be. (It) is really significant for everyone to see her back at the top of the game.

“You always want to have a bigger team in the Olympics because it is such a cool event and it is such a great event for tennis players that play week in, week out on the tour.

“It is a fabulous experience, but you forget that Emma is 21 and she has got hopefully many Olympics ahead of her, which is what she said to me.

“I think she will get many experiences in the future, come LA (2028) hopefully when she is 25 and hopefully a medal shot.

“From an Olympic team side or head of women’s tennis side, I’m very comfortable with the decision that she’s made.”