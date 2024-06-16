Jack Draper wins maiden title with impressive display against Matteo Berrettini

Jack Draper claimed his maiden ATP Tour title after winning the Stuttgart Open.

The new British number one had lost his previous two finals but made it third time lucky with a brilliant three-set win over former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

Draper showed he has a game for the big stage with a 3-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 win against an opponent who was gunning for a third title in the German city.

Victory for Draper moves him up to a career high ranking of 31, which would be good enough to be seeded at Wimbledon.

He will now head to Queen’s where he will enjoy his first outing as British number one after climbing above Cameron Norrie in the new rankings.

Draper said on his on-court interview: “Its incredible, it was a really tough match, I am really happy to win my first title, it means so much.

“A lot of hard work, a lot of tough moments in the last year or so it has been up and down, I am glad with the way I played and it is testament to the way I have been working.

Draper lost his first two ATP Tour finals (Marijan Murat/AP)

“I have got to play in London on Tuesday so I have get home, have a day to train, there’s not a lot of time to celebrate.

Berrettini’s career had been derailed by injuries over the last couple of years but he has always been strong on grass and took command in the fourth game, breaking after an untimely double fault from Draper.

That was all the Italian needed to wrap up the first set as Draper found his monster serve tough to tame, only getting to deuce once.

He did eventually make inroads in the second set and it was enough for him to earn two set points, but Berrettini wriggled out of trouble with some powerful deliveries.

The Italian had the title in sight in the next game as he had two break points to give himself the chance to serve it out, but this time it was Draper who came good with the serves.

A missile return at 5-5 in the tiebreak earned Draper another set point, which he took this time with a brilliant serve and volley to send it to a decider.

A clutch break at 3-3 allowed Draper to move ahead and he served it out comfortably, sealing glory with an ace.

Berrettini added: “Congrats to Jack. Unbelievable week. Unbelievable match. I was so close.

“This one is going to hurt for a bit but that’s tennis. I’m sure this guy is going to lift more trophies.”