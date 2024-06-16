Jack Draper wins maiden title with impressive display against Matteo Berrettini

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Draper wins maiden title with impressive display against Matteo Berrettini

By Press Association
Jack Draper lifts the trophy (Marijan Murat/AP)
Jack Draper lifts the trophy (Marijan Murat/AP)

Jack Draper claimed his maiden ATP Tour title after winning the Stuttgart Open.

The new British number one had lost his previous two finals but made it third time lucky with a brilliant three-set win over former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

Draper showed he has a game for the big stage with a 3-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 win against an opponent who was gunning for a third title in the German city.

Victory for Draper moves him up to a career high ranking of 31, which would be good enough to be seeded at Wimbledon.

He will now head to Queen’s where he will enjoy his first outing as British number one after climbing above Cameron Norrie in the new rankings.

Draper said on his on-court interview: “Its incredible, it was a really tough match, I am really happy to win my first title, it means so much.

“A lot of hard work, a lot of tough moments in the last year or so it has been up and down, I am glad with the way I played and it is testament to the way I have been working.

Jack Draper runs for a forehand at the Stuttgart Open, Germany
Draper lost his first two ATP Tour finals (Marijan Murat/AP)

“I have got to play in London on Tuesday so I have get home, have a day to train, there’s not a lot of time to celebrate.

Berrettini’s career had been derailed by injuries over the last couple of years but he has always been strong on grass and took command in the fourth game, breaking after an untimely double fault from Draper.

That was all the Italian needed to wrap up the first set as Draper found his monster serve tough to tame, only getting to deuce once.

He did eventually make inroads in the second set and it was enough for him to earn two set points, but Berrettini wriggled out of trouble with some powerful deliveries.

The Italian had the title in sight in the next game as he had two break points to give himself the chance to serve it out, but this time it was Draper who came good with the serves.

A missile return at 5-5 in the tiebreak earned Draper another set point, which he took this time with a brilliant serve and volley to send it to a decider.

A clutch break at 3-3 allowed Draper to move ahead and he served it out comfortably, sealing glory with an ace.

Berrettini added: “Congrats to Jack. Unbelievable week. Unbelievable match. I was so close.

“This one is going to hurt for a bit but that’s tennis. I’m sure this guy is going to lift more trophies.”