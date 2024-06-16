Ryan Porteous ‘very down’ but we’ll pick him up, says Scotland boss Steve Clarke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Porteous ‘very down’ but we’ll pick him up, says Scotland boss Steve Clarke

By Press Association
Scotland manager Steve Clarke faces the media on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Steve Clarke revealed he gave Ryan Porteous a cuddle following the Scotland defender’s red card in the 5-1 thrashing by Germany.

The 25-year-old Watford man was sent off just before the interval in the Euro 2024 opener in Munich for an awful tackle on Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan, with Kai Havertz scoring the resulting penalty to make it 3-0.

Speaking at the Scots’ training camp in Garmisch-Partenkirchen ahead of Wednesday’s second Group A game against Switzerland in Cologne, for which Porteous is suspended, Clarke spoke of “kicking a couple of backsides, giving a couple of cuddles” in order to get his squad ready for the next challenge.

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous is shown a red card
On Porteous, he said: “He’s not been sent off in a couple of years. He has been great for us since I gave him his chance against Ukraine.

“The challenge in Cyprus you mention (which prevented a goal), was clean, he didn’t catch an opponent.

“The other night, he was trying to stop a clear goal-scoring opportunity and he definitely went in too hard and we are pleased that Gundogan appears to have no lasting damage.

“It is something that Ryan will learn, but is an honest challenge to try to get the ball, to try to stop a goal-scoring opportunity so I wouldn’t be too hard on him.

“He was one of my cuddles.

“I explained the situation. It doesn’t look good. Ryan didn’t want to make that challenge, he wanted to stop a goal.

“He is very down as you would expect, but we will pick him up, don’t worry about that.”

Ryan Porteous (right) trains with his Scotland team-mates
With games against Switzerland and Hungary to come, Clarke insists Scotland “can still get out the group” but will change his methodology.

“I spoke to the players about what I feel went wrong from my side, what I gave them and I think their interpretation of what we asked them to do was wrong,” said the Scotland boss.

“We spoke about that, but I haven’t finished with them, we have another meeting to tidy that up.

“They have to be resilient. The games come thick and fast and it is a roller coaster of emotions.

“They understand they have let everybody down, they are disappointed, but they know they have to be up for the next game because that is the nature of football

“Obviously we got a lot of things wrong and we have to put it right in the next game.

“If I could criticise myself and I always criticise myself, I maybe gave too much information and clouded the players a little bit in terms of what we do with the ball and without the ball.

“We worked on that a little bit this morning and we will work on it going into the game on Wednesday night and hopefully see a different performance.

“Good information from the coaching staff, good application from the players. It sounds simple but’s that what it is.

“There are no excuses when you lose a game 5-1. You have to take all the criticism that comes, you have to respond.

“The good thing for me is we have always responded well and that’s what we will try to do.”

Clarke also addressed the touchline spat in Munich with set-piece coach Austin MacPhee after Scotland had failed to hit the box with a free-kick.

He said: “I was frustrated, everybody was frustrated on the touchline. You get these moments all the time, but you don’t normally see that as we are tucked under a canopy.

Steve Clarke (left) and set-piece coach Austin MacPhee during a Scotland training session
“Austin just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time as I turned round after we took a short free-kick when we should have put the ball into the box as we did when we scored the goal.

“It wasn’t Austin’s fault because the players make that decision on the pitch and we got counter-attacked.

“I was thinking we have lost enough goals, we don’t have to lose any more Austin and we just had a little discussion about it, that was all. He has long blonde hair, but I wasn’t going to give him a cuddle.”