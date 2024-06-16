Eddie Jones’ mind games will not unsettle England against Japan – Jamie George

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Eddie Jones’ mind games will not unsettle England against Japan – Jamie George

By Press Association
Eddie Jones is plotting England’s downfall in Tokyo on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Eddie Jones is plotting England’s downfall in Tokyo on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jamie George insisted England would not be unsettled by any mind games from Eddie Jones as they prepared to face their former head coach for the first time since he was sacked in 2022.

Jones’ seven-year Twickenham stewardship ended 18 months ago because of an ongoing decline in results and after a disastrous and short-lived stint with Australia, he was placed back in charge of Japan.

In Tokyo on Saturday he will lock horns with his former number two Steve Borthwick in an intriguing sub-plot to the opening assignment of England’s summer tour, which also includes two matches against New Zealand.

Jamie George was given his first England start by Eddie Jones in 2017
Jamie George (left) was given his first England start by Eddie Jones (right) in 2017 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Famed for his attempts to needle the opposition while creating a siege mentality around his team, Jones is expected to target Borthwick’s men this week.

“I’m not sure that we can distract ourselves or be worried about too much of that kind of thing,” England captain George said.

“This is a huge game for Eddie – his first game with Japan and us going back there for the first time since the 2019 World Cup. There are some great memories and some not-so great memories!

“But we’ve got a huge amount of respect for Eddie. He did great things for English rugby and he prepares his teams very, very well. He’ll have a really good plan in terms of how to break us down.

Jamie George is captain of England's tour to Japan and New Zealand
Jamie George is captain of England’s tour to Japan and New Zealand (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“When he speaks about Japanese rugby, he speaks a lot about moving the ball, playing a fast game, high tempo – so that’s possibly coming.

“But at the same time, who knows with Eddie – he’s a bit of a master of his craft, isn’t he?”

England begin Test week with an intriguing duel between Harlequins’ Marcus Smith and Fin Smith of Northampton brewing at fly-half.

George Ford’s absence from the tour because of a damaged Achilles has created a vacancy in the number 10 jersey that will be filled by either Quins’ electric playmaker or the general of Saints’ march to the Gallagher Premiership title.

The rivals offer different skill sets and George said: “What a brilliant opportunity for them to come in and really run the attack and be big leaders in this team.

“They have been brilliant – Marcus over a number of years and Fin this season has been so impressive with the maturity he has shown.

“George is like a coach in a player’s body, so we’re going to miss a player of his calibre. But we’ve got two amazing players to step up and we can share the load.”