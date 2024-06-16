Illya Zabarnyi hails ‘warriors that defend our country’ ahead of Ukraine opener

Ukraine defender Illya Zabarnyi paid tribute to “the warriors that defend our country” before his nation’s Euro 2024 opener against Romania on Monday.

The 21-year-old centre-half, signed by Bournemouth for a reported £24million from Dynamo Kyiv in January, said it was because of them that he and his team-mates were able to compete in Germany.

Ukraine booked their place at a major tournament for the first time since being invaded by Russia after beating Iceland 2-1 in their play-off in Wroclaw in March.

Illya Zabarnyi joined Bournemouth from Dynamo Kyiv in January (Nigel French/PA)

Zabarnyi, who started in all bar one of Bournemouth’s Premier League games last season, said: “For me it’s a great honour to represent Ukraine. You know what times we are going through right now.

“I’ve been through many things both in football and my life and the fact that I am here is down to the warriors that defend our country. They’re incredible people.

“It’s very important because we have war in our country. It’s very difficult for me. When you wake up you think what might have happened to your friends and your near and dear. We wish them safety.

“Of course it can add pressure for all of us, but it can add great motivation to come on to the pitch and do everything possible.”

Ukraine could be without Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko for their opener against Group E rivals Romania in Munich due to an ankle injury.

Romania have qualified for their first major tournament since Euro 2016 when current head coach Edward Iordanescu’s father, Anghel, was in charge of the national side.

Edward Iordanescu, whose side were unbeaten in qualifying, told a press conference: “It is a dream come true, a great story to have qualified after such a long time.

“After eight years, we are back among the elite and that is what we wanted.”