Gareth Southgate confident goals will come for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gareth Southgate confident goals will come for England

By Press Association
England boss Gareth Southgate was satisfied his side got the job done against Serbia (Adam Davy/PA)
England boss Gareth Southgate was satisfied his side got the job done against Serbia (Adam Davy/PA)

England head coach Gareth Southgate said he was confident there were goals in his side after an unconvincing 1-0 win against Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener.

The Three Lions made an encouraging start as Jude Bellingham headed them into a 13th-minute lead at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen before fading in the second half and defending deep.

Skipper Harry Kane went closest to adding to England’s slender lead when his second-half header was pushed on to the crossbar and Southgate was unfazed by his side’s under-whelming performance.

Southgate told the BBC: “Today was just the finishing and a good save from the goalkeeper from the (Kane) header at the end.

“But that will come. I’m confident we will score goals. You’re playing against a back five. It’s not easy to create chances, but we did and in the end one was enough.”

England were forced deeper in the second period as Serbia adopted a more offensive approach and Southgate said it was good to see his side come through after they “had to suffer a bit”.

“That’s the reality of tournaments,” he said. “They’re a strong team. We had to suffer a bit, which I think is really good for us, to come through and defend our box the way we did. The pressure was important for the group.

Jude Bellingham, second right, scores his side’s winner against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen
Jude Bellingham, second right, scores his side’s winner against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We had good chances to extend the lead and kill the game, which we didn’t manage to take. So I was really pleased with a lot of the play, especially the first half, I thought we used the ball really well.

“Second half, we didn’t keep it quite as well as we need to, but to get the win and the start we have is really important.”

Southgate praised match-winner Bellingham, adding: “He writes his own scripts, doesn’t he?

“The timing of his runs, it was a super bit of play in the build-up to the goal as well and I thought at different moments all of our forward players looked dangerous and did a good job for the team.”

Bellingham typically burst into the box and leapt on to Bukayo Saka’s deflected to cross to head home England’s winner.

He also felt Serbia had proved a tough, physical side and was pleased with the winning start..

He told the BBC: “Good game. They’re a very tough side, very robust, strong. They’re a big group of lads and it was important we prepared well for this game and we did, the staff got it right.

“We prepared all week very well and when it came to our roles, we knew what we had to do. We knew it was going to be a tight game.

“There’s been a lot of goals in the other games, but I think we try to keep to our standards and play the opposition that’s in front of us and not the theme of the tournament, if you like.

“Important that we got off to a good start. Positive inside the camp, but on to the next one.”