Euro 2024 day four: France open up against Austria as Mbappe gets political

After England’s narrow victory over Serbia, fellow favourites France kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Austria on Monday.

The opening matches in Group E will also take place, with Belgium facing Slovakia and Romania meeting Ukraine.

Mbappe goes political

Kylian Mbappe, left, with French president Emmanuel Macron after the World Cup final in 2022 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kylian Mbappe used the press conference ahead of France’s opener to urge his fellow citizens to reject the far right in the country’s national parliamentary elections.

The unexpected poll, triggered by France’s president Emmanuel Macron after Marine Le Pen’s National Rally won the European elections, will take place on July 7 during the European Championship.

“We are at a crucial moment in the history of the country,” said the 25-year-old.

“We are citizens above all, we must not be disconnected from the world. I want to address all the French people and the young generation in particular. We see that the extremes are at the gates of power. We have the possibility to change everything.

“I hope my voice will carry as much as possible. We need to identify with values ​​of tolerance, respect, diversity. Every voice counts. I hope we will make the right choice and that we will be proud to wear this jersey again on July 7.”

Mbappe insisted there will be no distraction from the task on the pitch, though, saying: “I’m ready to give everything to help the team, whether it’s up front, on the left or on the bench.”

Belgium eyeing improvement

Kevin De Bruyne believes Belgium have learned from their disappointing World Cup campaign.

The Red Devils were knocked out in the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and they enter Euro 2024 under head coach Domenico Tedesco, who was appointed in February 2023 succeeding Roberto Martinez.

Belgium kick off their campaign in Frankfurt, and Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne told a press conference: “Qatar is over now, we can’t change things, positively or negatively.

“It was a disappointment yes, but it was 18 months ago. This is a new tournament, a new coach, the team has changed quite a lot.

“We are all here to enjoy a good start to this competition. The team is sharp and ready to start this tournament.”

Hey Jude

Jude Bellingham leaps to head in England’s opener (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s golden boy Jude Bellingham needed only 13 minutes to show his priceless value, athletically heading in Bukayo Saka’s cross.

Saka starred on the right as England dominated the first half an hour in Gelsenkirchen but they were unable to maintain their stranglehold on the contest.

Serbia began to look an increasing threat and Jordan Pickford needed to make a fine save from Dusan Vlahovic.

Harry Kane had one chance to ease the pressure but Predrag Rajkovic pushed his header onto the bar.

Eriksen stars but Slovenia fight back

Christian Eriksen scores a poignant goal for Denmark (Nick Potts/PA)

Almost three years to the day since Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch against Finland, he made a goalscoring return to the European Championship.

The midfielder produced a display full of class, capped in the 17th minute when he controlled Jonas Wind’s clever flick-on with his chest and found the bottom corner.

Jan Oblak had to produce a fine save to deny Rasmus Hojlund but outsiders Slovenia worked their way into the game.

RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko demonstrated his ability with a thumping strike against the post and, from the resulting corner in the 77th minute, Erik Janza fired in the equaliser via a sizeable deflection.

Weghorst wins it for the Netherlands

Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring the Netherlands’ winner against Poland (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)

Poland were without talisman Robert Lewandowski because of a thigh injury but they still took a shock lead against the Netherlands in Hamburg.

Sixteen minutes were on the clock when Adam Buksa headed in Piotr Zielinski’s corner.

But Ronald Koeman’s in-form Netherlands responded quickly, Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo scoring the equaliser via a deflection just before the half-hour mark.

Time was running out when Koeman turned to Burnley striker Weghorst and, within two minutes, he met a low ball into the area from Nathan Ake to clinch the three points.

Picture of the day

England supporters at a fan park in Newcastle mimic Jude Bellingham’s goal celebration (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Post of the day

There is no feeling like the build up to the first England game of an international tournament. To Gareth and the team – we will be with you for every twist, turn and VAR decision. England is behind you. Let's make this a summer to remember. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 16, 2024

Who’s up next?

Romania v Ukraine, 2pm, BBC One

Belgium v Slovakia, 5pm, ITV1

Austria v France, 8pm, ITV1

All times BST.