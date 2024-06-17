The sporting weekend in pictures

England launched their Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 win against Serbia thanks to Jude Bellingham’s first-half strike.

Katie Boulter won the Rothesay Open in Nottingham for the second successive year, while Jack Draper claimed his maiden ATP Tour title after winning the Stuttgart Open.

Chris Billam-Smith successfully defended his WBO world cruiserweight title and at the T20 World Cup, England booked their spot in the Super 8s.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Scotland were soundly beaten by hosts Germany in the Euro 2024’s opening match (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Scotland fans show their dejection after their side’s 5-1 defeat in Munich (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Defending champions Italy edged out Albania in their opening group match (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)

Harry Brook helped steer England to victory over Namibia and a place in the Super 8s at the T20 World Cup (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Scotland’s defeat to Australia later sealed England’s place in the next stage of the T20 World Cup (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Boulter had earlier on Sunday edged out fellow Briton Emma Raducanu in a thrilling three-set semi-final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jack Draper beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart Open final to win his first ATP Tour title (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Glasgow Warriors upset defending champions Munster 17-10 at Thomond Park to reach their first United Rugby Championship final in five years (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

Chris Billam-Smith, right, defended his WBO cruiserweight world title with a unanimous decision victory over fellow Briton Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park (Steven Paston/PA)

Serena Brotherton was once again the toast of the Knavesmire after Lord Melbourne provided her with a fourth victory in the Queen Mother’s Cup at York (Nigel French/PA)

Katie Boulter won the Rothesay Open in Nottingham for the second successive year after beating Karolina Pliskova in the final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Christian Eriksen marked his return to the European Championship with a goal as Denmark were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia (Nick Potts/PA)

Jude Bellingham scored the only goal of the game as England beat Serbia 1-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)