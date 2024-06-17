On this day in 2003: Man United accept £25m David Beckham bid from Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2003: Man United accept £25m David Beckham bid from Real Madrid

By Press Association
Manchester United accepted a £25m bid from Real Madrid (Phil Noble/PA)
Manchester United accepted a £25m bid from Real Madrid (Phil Noble/PA)

Manchester United announced they had accepted a £25million bid from Real Madrid for David Beckham on this day in 2003.

A United academy graduate, the England captain went on to make 394 appearances for the club, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League crown.

He helped United to the league title in 2003, but his future had been the subject of intense speculation amid reports of a rift with manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

David Beckham uveiled at Real Madrid
Beckham went on to spend four seasons in Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)

Initially it looked like Barcelona would be Beckham’s destination, with the player having been a key part of Joan Laporta’s successful campaign to become president of the Catalan club, but the midfielder instead opted for their rivals Real.

A statement from Manchester United confirming the move read: “Manchester United today reached agreement for the transfer of David Beckham to Real Madrid for a fee of 35million euros (approximately £25m).

“The deal is expected to be completed in July, conditional upon approval by the boards of Manchester United and Real Madrid, and on the provision of satisfactory payment guarantees.

Soccer – Ligue One – Paris Saint-Germain v Olympique de Marseille – Parc des Princes
David Beckham finished his playing career at PSG (Adam Davy/PA)

“David Beckham has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid and expects to sign his new contract with the club on completion.”

Beckham spent four seasons at the Bernabeu, winning the 2006-07 LaLiga title, before going on to play for Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and finishing his career at Paris St Germain.

He retired in 2013 at the age of 38 and is now the owner of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.