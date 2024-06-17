Fin Baxter grateful for input of Harlequins duo as he pushes for England chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fin Baxter grateful for input of Harlequins duo as he pushes for England chance

By Press Association
Fin Baxter could make his England debut this summer (Adam Davy/PA)
Fin Baxter could make his England debut this summer (Adam Davy/PA)

Fin Baxter is being mentored by an Anglo-Welsh front row brains trust that is guiding him towards a first cap on England’s summer tour to Japan and New Zealand.

The 22-year-old is viewed as England’s future starting loosehead prop after an impactful season that produced the personal highlight of a thunderous all-round performance in Harlequins’ upset of Bordeaux in April.

It was evidence of his rise as a scrummager to be feared as his superior technique mastered the power of 23-stone Tongan Ben Tameifuna in their set-piece duel.

Fin Baxter has been a force for Harlequins this season
Fin Baxter has been a force for Harlequins this season (Adam Davy/PA)

Guiding Baxter’s development is Harlequins team-mate Joe Marler – also a member of England’s tour squad – and former Wales and Lions prop Adam Jones, who is Quins’ scrum coach.

“I’m really proud of the year I’ve had, with great help from Joe and Adam Jones,” Baxter said.

“It’s always been a nice port of call to have that wealth of experience and knowledge right there.

“I’m super proud to be here and I’m just loving being in this environment to get myself up to that Test level.”

Marler, a 33-year-old veteran of 93 caps and one of the biggest characters in the English game, enters Saturday’s tour opener against Japan in Tokyo as England’s senior loosehead with Bevan Rodd completing the trio of options in the position.

Joe Marler has been guiding Fin Baxter
Joe Marler has been guiding Fin Baxter (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Joe is who he is. You get honesty from him, which is ultimately what you want. You don’t want any ruffled feathers. He says what he sees and that is helpful,” Baxter said.

“He’s done so much in rugby at prop. Last season I didn’t call on him as much but I should have done because he’s so experienced and willing to help.

“In scrum sessions back at Quins we look at little bits and bobs: this is too high, your foot alignment is off. But I’ll also go through a few clips with him here and there, or he’ll come to me.”

Baxter transitioned from back to front row when he was 12-years-old, accepting the switch in position as a necessity if he was to break into the A team at Wellington College.

“I didn’t change my game, I just had to learn how to scrum. That’s something I’ve tried to carry on through,” he said.

“As a prop I like the balance between the structured side – maul, scrum – and that I can still work on footwork into contact, being aggressive, being confrontational and playing with soft hands. I do my best to try and master most skills – other than kicking.

“Playing the ball in close quarters is one of my strengths – being able to carry explosively but also put other people on to a soft shoulder, or supply the 10 behind you.

“It’s something I really enjoy and it’s really important with how the game is going.”

Head coach Steve Borthwick names his team to face Japan on Thursday morning with two Tests against New Zealand completing England’s summer tour.