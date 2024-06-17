England fans call for urgent action after Gelsenkirchen transport chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England fans call for urgent action after Gelsenkirchen transport chaos

By Press Association
Fans experienced major difficulties getting away from the Arena AufSchalke, which hosted the England v Serbia match on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)
Fans experienced major difficulties getting away from the Arena AufSchalke, which hosted the England v Serbia match on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

An England fans’ group has called for an “urgent and thorough review” of transport arrangements in Gelsenkirchen after chaotic scenes before and after Sunday night’s Euro 2024 match against Serbia.

England will play their last-16 match in the same city on June 30 if they top their group, and the Free Lions Fan Embassy group said “dramatically enhanced provisions” would need to be put in place.

The group reported issues with transport from fan zones and the city centre to the stadium, and from the stadium back to the city afterwards.

“There is a very real prospect that England could return to this venue for the Round of 16 on June 30th – another Sunday evening fixture,” the statement read.

“Although kick-off on that occasion would be at 6pm, there would also be the possibility of extra time and penalties, and another late departure in darkness.

“It is clear to us that an urgent and thorough review of arrangements is needed before that event, with lessons learnt and dramatically enhanced provisions put in place. The initial defensive response of authorities locally suggests a complacency out of sync with what was required.”

The statement added: “We are dismayed at what fans have had to go through at yesterday’s game in Gelsenkirchen.

“To see fans stranded in Gelsenkirchen Hauptbahnhof three hours after the game has finished due to transport problems at a major tournament is quite simply ridiculous.”

UEFA and the local organising committee have been contacted for comment.

The Free Lions statement praised the behaviour of England fans amid the chaos they experienced.

“It is remarkable that, despite facing the consequences of such inadequate provision and negligent crowd management, the thousands of England fans present remained overwhelmingly calm, restrained and compliant, thus helping to avoid more serious consequences,” the statement said.

“It was those same England fans who were singled out for a supposed ban on public alcohol consumption in certain parts of the city centre, a measure that the FSA (Football Supporters’ Association) had warned was unnecessary and potentially counter-productive. In practice, that ban never materialised without negative consequences.”

Gelsenkirchen police had earlier thanked fans of both countries for their “level-headed behaviour” amid what they admitted were “significant tailbacks” on the public transport network.

“It remained calm in and around the stadium during and after the match,” a police statement issued early on Monday morning read.

“All in all the departure of the fans was orderly and without incidents. In the area of the public transport system and at the Gelsenwasser stop, there were significant tailbacks due to the large number of visitors.

Police officers stand guard outside the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen before the England v Serbia match at Euro 2024
Police officers stand guard outside the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen before the England v Serbia match at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Thanks to the level-headed behaviour of the visitors, there were no serious problems in these areas.

“The police would like to thank the fans for the mainly peaceful event and look forward to the Euro 2024 matches to come.”

An earlier statement from the force confirmed seven Serbians had been arrested following clashes between Serbian and English fans in Arminstrasse.

“Riot police were deployed to separate the two fan camps. They took seven Serbian supporters into custody and filed a criminal complaint for causing grievous bodily harm,” that statement said