What shape is British tennis in as Wimbledon nears?

The grass-court season began with a bang for Britain as Katie Boulter and Jack Draper claimed titles on the same day.

Boulter successfully defended her Rothesay Open crown in Nottingham while Draper won his first ATP title in Stuttgart.

Here, the PA news agency assesses the health of the British game ahead of Wimbledon.

How good is Draper?

Very good. There has been a lot of excitement well beyond these shores about the potential of Draper for several years but injuries have held him back, while this season had been a story of narrow losses prior to last week.

Close wins over Frances Tiafoe and Matteo Berrettini in the final earned him the British number one ranking ahead of Cameron Norrie and almost certainly a seeding at Wimbledon.

There could be very exciting times ahead for the big-hitting 22-year-old.

Is Boulter the real deal?

About yesterday 🥹 We go back to back 🤪 TITLE NUMBER 3 😭 pic.twitter.com/4ipbCTruf7 — Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) June 17, 2024

Yes. A third WTA title in 53 weeks shows that Boulter fully merits her place in the top 30, with the ability to go higher.

Clay is not her surface so she was delighted to get back on to grass, where no one will want to face her.

She showed terrific fortitude in overcoming weather-related scheduling difficulties to win again in Nottingham.

What about Emma Raducanu?

Emma Raducanu made the semi-finals in Nottingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

A positive week for the former British number one, who reached the semi-finals in Nottingham before losing a two-day, three-hour semi-final against Boulter.

Her ranking is now heading back towards the top 100, with nothing to defend for the rest of the year.

Questions remain about her physical resilience but a Wimbledon run is certainly not out of the question.

Is Andy Murray nearing the end?

Andy Murray practises with Carlos Alcaraz, left, at Queen’s Club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It certainly appears so. An early loss in Stuttgart saw his ranking drop to 129, and it could well be that Wimbledon is his final tournament.

Murray gave no guarantees about playing at the Olympics, and it is tough to see him going on beyond Paris even if he does compete at a fifth Games.

Another dramatic Wimbledon win or two would be a fitting send-off for one of Britain’s greatest athletes.

How about the rest?

Cameron Norrie has lost the British number one ranking (Mike Egerton/PA)

It has been a tough season so far for Norrie and Dan Evans, and both will be hoping to find some form on grass at Queen’s Club this week.

Below the top 100, it has been an encouraging season for the men, with 11 British players now in the top 250, meaning competition for Wimbledon wild cards will be fierce.

Boulter is again the only British woman in the top 100, which is disappointing, but it is good to see Francesca Jones back in the top 250 after her strong run at Nottingham.