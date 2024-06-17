New report condemns use of tear gas against fans at 2022 Champions League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New report condemns use of tear gas against fans at 2022 Champions League final

By Press Association
A highly-critical report of the actions of police at the 2022 Champions League final has recommended French authorities change rules governing tear gas use at sporting events.

Its indiscriminate use against Liverpool fans pressed against the Stade de France’s perimeter fence as dangerous congestion developed due to a crowd control failure was one of the primary complaints by supporters caught up in the Paris mayhem.

A report by the Defenseur Des Droits (Defender of Rights), an independent institution which defends the rights of citizens in France, is the latest to exonerate Liverpool fans and blame police for the chaotic scenes which saw kick-off delayed by 36 minutes.

France’s minister of the interior now has two months to respond to recommendations, which include changing rules governing tear gas use at major sporting and cultural events, issuing instructions in languages appropriate to the nationality of those attending and the enabling of police body cameras.

French police argued their actions were designed to prevent ticketless individuals, mainly locals who later assaulted and stole from fans, gaining entry.

“The fact ‘opportunistic crime’ may have been committed cannot justify the indiscriminate use of tear gas on the public,” said Defender of Rights Claire Hedon.

Hedon said warnings were not given which could be understood by English speakers and the use of tear gas “was absolutely not necessary, nor appropriate… The panic created put people present at risk”.

Following Liverpool’s defeat to Real Madrid, fans were targeted by organised gangs as they left the stadium, but video footage showed “police officers standing back as the English supporters were subjected to violent beatings by their assailants”.

“The Defender of Rights finds that law enforcement officers failed in their duty to protect people and property,” added the report by Hedon, who expressed scepticism at the lack of police disciplinary action.

“Given the number of testimonies made by the public, criticising the actions of police, questions may be asked about the existence of only two administrative investigations,” she said.

Ted Morris, chairman of the Liverpool Disabled Supporters’ Association who was involved in the original complaint, told the PA news agency: “I find it quite astonishing a part of the French government has come down so heavily in terms of football supporters, completely exonerating us.”