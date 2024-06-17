Ryan Porteous banned for two games after red card in Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener

Ryan Porteous will miss Scotland’s final two Euro 2024 group games after his red card in the 5-1 defeat against Germany was deemed to be “serious rough play”.

The 25-year-old Watford defender was sent off for his tackle on the hosts’ captain Ilkay Gundogan in the Group A opener in Munich on Friday night, with Kai Havertz netting the resultant penalty to make it 3-0.

Porteous was set to miss Wednesday night’s game against Switzerland in Cologne but he will also sit out against Hungary in the Scots’ final section match in Stuttgart.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) also decided that the Scottish Football Association would be fined €5,625 for “throwing of objects” in the Munich Arena where thousands of the Tartan Army were present.

Ryan Porteous was sent off (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Steve Clarke revealed on Sunday that he had given Porteous a cuddle in the wake of his dismissal.

The Scotland boss said: “The other night, he was trying to stop a clear goal-scoring opportunity and he definitely went in too hard and we are pleased that Gundogan appears to have no lasting damage.

“It is something that Ryan will learn, but is an honest challenge to try to get the ball, to try to stop a goal-scoring opportunity so I wouldn’t be too hard on him.

“He was one of my cuddles. I explained the situation. It doesn’t look good. Ryan didn’t want to make that challenge, he wanted to stop a goal.

“He is very down, as you would expect, but we will pick him up, don’t worry about that.”