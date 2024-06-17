UEFA investigating alleged racist chants by Serbia fans during England game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UEFA investigating alleged racist chants by Serbia fans during England game

By Press Association
Serbia are being investigated for alleged discriminatory chanting during their defeat to England (Adam Davy/PA)
UEFA is investigating allegations of discriminatory chanting by Serbia fans during England’s 1-0 win in their Euro 2024 opener in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

England players were reportedly targeted with racist abuse during the match, although the PA news agency understands that no complaints have been made from the England camp.

The Kosovan federation had earlier complained to UEFA about Serbian flags, chants and banners at the match which it claimed contained “political, chauvinistic and racist messages against Kosovo”.

Serbia v England – UEFA Euro 2024 – Group C – Arena AufSchalke
Serbia have been hit with two charges following their fans’ behaviour in their Euro 2024 opener against England (Adam Davy/PA)

UEFA confirmed an ethics and disciplinary inspector would conduct an investigation into “alleged discriminatory behaviour” by Serbian fans, which is expected to take a number of weeks.

Serbia have also been formally charged on two counts, for their supporters displaying a banner that “transmitted a provocative message unfit for a sports event”, and for throwing objects inside the stadium.

In November, Serbia were ordered to play their Euro 2024 qualifier against Bulgaria in a partially closed stadium after racist abuse marred their win over Montenegro.