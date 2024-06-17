Kylian Mbappe fires another Euros blank as France edge past Austria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kylian Mbappe fires another Euros blank as France edge past Austria

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe missed a gilt-edged chance in France’s 1-0 win over Austria (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
Kylian Mbappe missed a gilt-edged chance in France’s 1-0 win over Austria (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

France battled to a narrow 1-0 victory over Austria in Munich but Kylian Mbappe’s wait to score at a European Championship goes on.

Mbappe had failed to find the net in four appearances at the last Euros and while he set up the eventual winner, a gilt-edged miss midway through the second half extended his duck in this competition.

The France captain sent an early effort off target before Austria should have taken the lead in the 28th minute when Marcel Sabitzer laid off to Christoph Baumgartner, but Mike Maignan raced out to deny the forward from eight yards with a brilliant save.

Ten minutes later, Mbappe made them pay when he wriggled away down the right and his cross was inadvertently headed into his own net by Maximillian Wober to give France the lead.

Mbappe could have made the game safe after 55 minutes when he raced through, but inexplicably fired wide with only Patrick Pentz to beat.

It would not prove costly though as N’Golo Kante’s fine tackle late on helped France begin their campaign with three points to join the Netherlands at the top of Group D.

The only downside for Didier Deschamps was a facial injury for his talisman, who was covered in blood as he left the field in the 90th minute.

Kylian Mbappe suffers a facial injury during France's 1-0 win over Austria
Mbappe was forced off with a facial injury late on (Nick Potts/PA)

Slovakia produced the first major shock of Euro 2024 earlier in the day with a 1-0 win over Belgium in Group E after Romelu Lukaku was out of luck.

Lukaku squandered a number of first-half chances in Frankfurt and when he did find the net, on two occasions in the second half, both were ruled out for infringements.

A 62nd-minute tap-in by Lukaku was chalked off after he was adjudged to have been offside from Amadou Onana’s header across goal before his fine finish four minutes from time was also disallowed – following a pitchside review by referee Halil Umut Meler – for a handball by Lois Openda in the build-up.

It meant a fine seventh-minute strike by Ivan Schranz was enough to settle the encounter and spark wild celebrations for Slovakia, ranked 48th in the world, after one of the best victories in their history.

Elsewhere in Group E, Romania are top on goal difference after they started in style with a 3-0 win over Ukraine in Munich.

Nicolae Stanciu broke the deadlock with 29 minutes played when he rifled into the top corner after a scuffed clearance by Andriy Lunin.

It was 2-0 soon after half-time when Razvan Marin’s shot from distance eluded Lunin’s dive in the 53rd minute.

Four minutes later, Romania clinched the points when Denis Dragus found the net after a short corner routine between Stanciu and Dennis Man.