Football rumours: Crystal Palace place £65m price tag on Marc Guehi

What the papers say
England defender Marc Guehi will cost at least £65million if anyone wants to lure him away from Crystal Palace this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph. Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all shown interest in the 23-year-old.
West Ham are considering a move for left-back Ryan Sessegnon, reports The Guardian. The 24-year-old was released by Tottenham at the end of the season.
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is a target for former manager Jose Mourinho. The Daily Mail reports the Sweden defender, 29, is wanted by his former boss at Fenerbahce.
Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell has emerged as a target for Wrexham, according to The Sun. The Welsh club, on the rise under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are eyeing the 27-year-old Wales international on a free transfer.
Social media round-up
🚨 Valencia have made an offer for Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood.
(Source: @MailSport) pic.twitter.com/OteYpWzHY5
— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 18, 2024
Players to watch
Crysencio Summerville: Brighton have opened talks to sign the 22-year-old Dutch winger from Leeds, according to TalkSport.
Ferran Torres: West Ham are keen on the Spain winger, 24, but he would prefer to remain at Barcelona, reports Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.