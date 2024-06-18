Manchester City begin quest for fifth straight Premier League title at Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester City begin quest for fifth straight Premier League title at Chelsea

By Press Association
Manchester City’s bid for a fifth straight Premier League title will begin away to Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City will begin their pursuit of an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League title away to Chelsea on the opening weekend of the new season.

The match on Sunday, August 18 will pit Pep Guardiola against his former assistant Enzo Maresca, who was appointed Chelsea boss this summer after guiding Leicester to promotion last term.

FA Cup winners Manchester United will host the opening game of the campaign when Fulham visit Old Trafford on Friday, August 16.

Enzo Maresca's first Premier League match in charge of Chelsea will be against Manchester City
Newly-promoted Ipswich, back in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, welcome Liverpool for the 1230 kick-off under their new manager Arne Slot a day later, when Championship play-off winners Southampton travel to Newcastle.

Leicester, back in the top flight after one season in the Championship and yet to name Maresca’s successor, will host Tottenham on the Monday night.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton reign will begin away to Everton on the Saturday, when new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui will welcome Aston Villa.

The other opening weekend fixtures will see Arsenal host Wolves and Bournemouth head to Nottingham Forest on the Saturday, while Brentford face Crystal Palace on the Sunday.

The final day fixtures on May 18 see Arsenal host Newcastle and Manchester United head to Chelsea. Manchester City host Bournemouth and Liverpool are away to Brighton.

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot stands on the touchline
New Liverpool boss Arne Slot heads to Portman Road on the opening weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

The opening weekend is the only one so far for which games have been selected for television, with all other fixtures subject to change.

Manchester United are due to host traditional rivals Liverpool just two weeks into the new season on August 31, with the reverse fixture on January 4. The third round of the FA Cup takes place the following weekend, and there is no winter break this season.

The first Manchester derby of the campaign will be at the Etihad Stadium and is listed for December 14, although it will move to Sunday, December 15 once United’s Europa League fixtures are confirmed. City are due to head to Old Trafford on April 5.

Arsenal face an early fixture crunch. The Gunners will be away to rivals Tottenham on September 14, immediately after the first international break of the season, and a week later Mikel Arteta’s men will head north to face City.

Those fixtures come either side of the first round of Champions League group stage games.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag applauds the fans
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces Fulham first up (Martin Rickett/PA)

The second north London derby at the Emirates Stadium is scheduled for January 14, while Arsenal are due to host City on February 1.

The last Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park before Everton’s move to their new home at Bramley Moore Dock is due to be played on December 7, with the reverse fixture at Anfield a midweek match on April 2.

Villa are set to host local rivals Wolves on September 21, the weekend after their opening Champions League fixture.

Tottenham will be in Europa League action on either September 25 or 26, and then face a trip to Old Trafford to face United that weekend.