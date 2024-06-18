Kylian Mbappe to play in mask at Euros after France star sustains broken nose

France forward Kylian Mbappe will play in a mask at Euro 2024 to protect his broken nose but a date for his return is still to be decided.

The new Real Madrid signing sustained the injury after colliding with opponent Kevin Danso’s shoulder in the victory over Austria.

Mbappe was taken to hospital in Dusseldorf but does not require surgery and has rejoined the squad for treatment, although his participation in Friday’s game against the Netherlands remains in doubt.

Des idées de masques 🎭😅 ? — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 17, 2024

“Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second half of the Austria v France match this Monday in Dusseldorf,” said a widely reported statement from the French Football Federation.

“The captain of the French team was first taken care of by the medical staff and doctor Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed a broken nose. Diagnosis confirmed during radiological examinations at the Dusseldorf hospital.

“Kylian Mbappe has returned to the base camp of the French team. He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately.

“A mask will be made so as to allow the number 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment.”

In his post-match press conference France coach Didier Deschamps said Mbappe’s injury was “very unfortunate” for them.

“His nose got badly hit, that’s for sure. We need to check it out, but it seems quite complicated,” he said.

“He didn’t get off lightly. It’s still to be seen (if he will play again). At this stage, I can’t answer. I don’t know.”