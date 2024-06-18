Jordan Nobbs and Danielle Turner committed to Aston Villa for another year

Jordan Nobbs and Danielle Turner will remain at Aston Villa until June 2025 after the club exercised options to extend the duo’s contracts.

Midfielder Nobbs, who also has 71 caps for England, joined Villa in January 2023 after 12 years at Arsenal.

She has made 43 appearances for the club, scoring six goals including a hat-trick against Brighton in 2023.

Danielle Turner is sticking with Aston Villa (Mike Egerton/PA)

Defender Turner, 32, has made 51 appearances for Villa, mostly at centre-half, since signing from Everton in the summer of 2022.

She has scored twice, including a memorable volley against Manchester City in December that was later named the Women’s Super League goal of the season.