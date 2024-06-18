Wales blow as flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of summer Tests through injury By Press Association June 18 2024, 12:13 pm June 18 2024, 12:13 pm Share Wales blow as flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of summer Tests through injury Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6505792/wales-blow-as-flanker-jac-morgan-ruled-out-of-summer-tests-through-injury/ Copy Link Wales will be without the injured Jac Morgan against South Africa (David Davies/PA) Wales have been dealt a major injury blow with flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of Saturday’s Test match against South Africa and the summer tour to Australia. Morgan, who was Wales’ World Cup co-captain with Dewi Lake last year, missed this season’s Six Nations because of a knee injury. But he now has a hamstring problem that he suffered during Ospreys’ United Rugby Championship quarter-final defeat against Munster. 🏴 𝐗𝐕 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐑𝐔 🏴💪 The Welsh team to face the Springboks at Twickenham this weekend!👊 Ymlaen! pic.twitter.com/rZ20mZYDUi— Welsh Rugby Union 🏴 (@WelshRugbyUnion) June 18, 2024 And the Welsh Rugby Union announced that Morgan has been released from the squad, meaning he misses the Springboks encounter and Tests in Australia on July 6 and 13.