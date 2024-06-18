Kobbie Mainoo recalls journey from Stockport pitches to Euros for England trio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kobbie Mainoo recalls journey from Stockport pitches to Euros for England trio

By Press Association
England’s Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Kobbie Mainoo warming up before the friendly against Iceland (Mike Egerton/PA)
England's Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Kobbie Mainoo warming up before the friendly against Iceland (Mike Egerton/PA)

The football fields of Stockport have become unlikely places to have developed the skills of three of England’s Euro 2024 stars.

Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer all played grassroots football as they grew up in the area and the trio are now part of Gareth Southgate’s squad looking to secure trophy success in Germany.

Mainoo scored the decisive goal as Manchester United beat Foden and his Manchester City team-mates 2-1 to lift the FA Cup at the end of the season before the pair joined up as team-mates.

“On the ball, his first touch is crazy,” he added.

“He is so technical and I think everyone sees that in the Premier League and in internationals as well.”

Mainoo came on as a late substitute as England opened their Euro 2024 challenge with a tight 1-0 win over Group C rivals Serbia.

He is competing with the likes of Conor Gallagher and Trent Alexander-Arnold for a place alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in England’s midfield but revealed it could have been a different story, having reverted from a striker.

“Growing up, I always looked at attackers,” he replied when asked who his favourite players were as a child.

Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game during a Premier League win over Swansea
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during a Premier League win over Swansea (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Because I was a striker for most of my academy days. I love being on the ball and playing futsal I was always comfortable playing in tight areas and like to turn with the ball.

“Obviously, growing up a United fan, (Wayne) Rooney – it wasn’t so much just strikers, as well Ronaldinho I used to watch him on YouTube but it is mostly United players.

“I was getting a bit frustrated playing striker. I wasn’t getting the ball a lot and I love time with the ball so it was more natural to move back, play 10 a bit, then I played on the wing and then more recently played centre midfield.”