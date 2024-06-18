Carlos Alcaraz carries on where he left off on grass as he wins Queen’s opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carlos Alcaraz carries on where he left off on grass as he wins Queen’s opener

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz beat Francisco Cerundolo (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz beat Francisco Cerundolo (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Carlos Alcaraz began the defence of his cinch Championship crown with a straight-sets win over Francisco Cerundolo.

The reigning king of Queen’s, and Wimbledon champion, stretched his winning streak on grass to 13 matches with a 6-1 7-5 victory.

World number 26 Cerundolo was last seen pushing Novak Djokovic to five sets, and subsequently into a hospital bed, at the French Open.

The Argentinian proved a minor irritant to Alcaraz, too, by breaking the world number two early in the second set.

Alcaraz had to fend off three set points at 4-5 before the Spanish superstar wrapped up victory in an hour and 22 minutes.

“The first match in every tournament is never easy and even more difficult on grass,” he said.

“I’m really happy with the match I played and to have a really good test to play against Francisco.

“It was close in the second set but good to have to deal with that situation. I’m really happy with everything I’ve done and hopefully I’ll keep on going.”

Carlos Alcaraz hits a forehand on his way to victory on the grass at Queen's
Carlos Alcaraz on his way to victory (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Alcaraz was playing in his first grass-court tournament outside of Wimbledon when he won the title last year – and he went on to triumph at SW19.

“It doesn’t matter which tournament I’m playing or everything I have achieved, I’m still learning,” the 21-year-old added.

“I have to get better every day and every time I step on to a grass court I have to learn to play better.”

Last year’s runner-up Alex De Minaur was a surprise first-round casualty, the second seed from Australia beaten 1-6 6-4 6-2 by Italian Lorenzo Musetti.