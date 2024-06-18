Illness ends Katie Boulter’s bid in Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Illness ends Katie Boulter’s bid in Birmingham

By Press Association
Katie Boulter has her temperature taken (Mike Egerton/PA)
Katie Boulter has her temperature taken (Mike Egerton/PA)

Katie Boulter’s winning run came to a premature end in Birmingham, with the British number one retiring through illness after the first set of her opening match against Anhelina Kalinina.

Boulter successfully retained her Rothesay Open title in Nottingham on Sunday but admitted after battling through two matches in one day because of bad weather that she was not feeling well.

She nevertheless headed to Edgbaston Priory but the 27-year-old struggled from the start against Ukrainian Kalinina and called the trainer and the doctor trailing 5-2.

Katie Boulter hits a forehand
Katie Boulter hits a forehand (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boulter had her temperature and blood pressure taken and took some paracetamol before carrying on but, after losing the set 6-3, she shook her head and called it a day.

“I’m fine,” said a hoarse Boulter, who has been battling a cold for the last week.

“Obviously a long 10 days. I wanted to come up here anyway, I wanted to try, but I’m just not quite ready yet. I was quite sick during Nottingham but I just tried to stay in the tournament as long as I possibly could, as bad as I was feeling.

“From my third match I was really struggling. But I just tried to get through it and finish the week. It’s probably a little bit of a combination of everything.”

Chief among Boulter’s motivations was the chance to secure a Wimbledon seeding, and she is now at risk of dropping out of the top 32 at the crucial moment.

“It’s not the be all and end all but it was a chance for me to try and get seeded there,” said Boulter, who is still planning to play Eastbourne next week.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to play the person that I draw and I’m going to focus on that. I do work hard to get my ranking up as much as possible but, if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.”

The only British woman to make it through to the second round was Harriet Dart.

A quarter-finalist here last year, she began her campaign in confident fashion, winning 6-3 6-3 against Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima, but there was a heartbreaking defeat for Heather Watson.

Harriet Dart hits a serve
Harriet Dart is the only British player to reach round two (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 32-year-old, who also needed medical treatment, led Czech eighth seed Marie Bouzkova 5-2 in the deciding set only to lose five straight games and fall to a 3-6 6-4 7-5 loss after nearly three hours.

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki was playing her first tour-level match on grass since 2019 but made a swift exit, beaten 6-4 6-1 by Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

It was a rematch of the Australian Open semi-final in 2018, where Wozniacki went on to win her only grand slam title before retiring two years later and having two children.

The Dane returned to the sport last summer and is hoping to be awarded a Wimbledon wild card on Wednesday.

Caroline Wozniacki gets down low for a backhand
Caroline Wozniacki was beaten by Elise Mertens (Mike Egerton/PA)

Britain’s Amelia Rajecki, 22, qualified for her first WTA Tour event and made a good start against Diana Shnaider before the Russian fought back to win 7-5 6-3.

Dart will next face second seed Barbora Krejcikova, who was a 6-1 7-6 (5) winner over Australian Daria Saville.

Meanwhile, at the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin, Naomi Osaka was beaten 6-4 3-6 6-3 by Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen.