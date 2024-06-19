Football rumours: Southampton looking to bring back Danny Ings

Newly promoted Southampton have made contact with West Ham about bringing Danny Ings back to the club. The Daily Mail reports they are willing to pay up to £6million for the former England striker, 31.
Barcelona are keen on keeping England midfielder Keira Walsh, according to The Sun. The 27-year-old, who is entering the final year of her contract, has been linked with a move to Arsenal.
Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst‘s stay in England could be coming to an end. According to The Daily Telegraph, Ajax are interested in a cut-price deal with Burnley for the 31-year-old.
Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter could be on the brink of a return to management. The Sun reports Leicester are close to appointing him ahead of their return to the Premier League.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Lois Openda: Chelsea are keen on RB Leipzig’s 24-year-old Belgium striker, according to Teamtalk.
Jack Clarke: Sunderland’s 23-year-old English forward Jack Clarke is catching the eye of West Ham, reports Football Insider.
