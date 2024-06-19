5 memorable matches between England and Denmark ahead of their Euro 2024 clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 memorable matches between England and Denmark ahead of their Euro 2024 clash

By Press Association
Harry Kane celebrates after England’s Euro 2020 win over Denmark (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane celebrates after England's Euro 2020 win over Denmark (Nick Potts/PA)

England face Denmark on Thursday in their second Group C game at Euro 2024.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the most memorable contests between the two sides.

England 5 Denmark 2 (World Cup qualifier, December 1956)

Tommy Taylor in action for England
Tommy Taylor starred for England (PA)

Tommy Taylor set the ball rolling in just the second minute of what proved a high-scoring game, before netting his second in the 22nd minute.

Ove Bech Nielsen got the Danes back into the game with a goal in the 27th minute but Taylor completed his hat-trick early in the second half to give England more breathing space.

Nielsen replied by scoring his second goal of the game before Duncan Edwards restored England’s two-goal advantage almost instantly and then scored again to take the game out of Denmark’s reach.

Denmark 3 England 4 (Euro 1980 qualifier, September 1978)

England and Denmark delivered a seven-goal thriller in the Euro 1980 qualifying campaign. Kevin Keegan scored twice inside 21 minutes but Denmark were soon level courtesy of an Allan Simonsen penalty and a goal from Frank Arnesen.

England regained their two-goal lead in the second half thanks to Bob Latchford and Phil Neal but just 13 seconds after England’s fourth goal, Per Rontved got one back for Denmark. Despite this, England managed to hold on for the victory.

Denmark 0 England 3 (World Cup 2002 round of 16, June 2002)

Rio Ferdinand celebrates after England beat Denmark
Rio Ferdinand celebrates after England beat Denmark (Rui Vieira/PA)

England reached the quarter-finals of World Cup 2002 after ultimately beating Denmark in the first half with three goals without reply.

Rio Ferdinand got England up and running after netting inside the first five minutes, then a 22-year-old Michael Owen doubled the lead in the 22nd minute.

Just before half-time, Emile Heskey joined the party with a goal to give Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side a healthy lead going into the second half, which produced no further goals.

Denmark 4 England 1 (friendly, August 2005)

A friendly in the summer of 2005 saw Denmark comfortably beat England in Copenhagen. Denmark scored three goals in eight second-half minutes through Dennis Rommedahl, Jon Dahl Tomasson and Michael Gravgaard.

England managed to get one back in the 87th minute thanks to Wayne Rooney, however this was merely a consolation as in the second minute of added time Soren Larsen scored Denmark’s fourth.

England 2 Denmark 1 (Euro 2020 semi-final, July 2021)

Gareth Southgate’s side kept their Euro 2020 hopes alive by making their way into the final after overcoming a resilient Denmark side.

It was not simple for England as in the 30th minute Mikkel Damsgaard stuck a powerful free-kick into the top-left corner, leaving a flailing Jordan Pickford with no chance and putting the Danes 1-0 up.

Soon after, England were back level after an own goal from a low Bukayo Saka cross was bundled in by an unlucky Simon Kjaer.

England kept pushing but they could not beat Kasper Schmeichel until the 104th minute when Harry Kane followed in his saved penalty and made sure not to miss the rebound, sending England to the final.