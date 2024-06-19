Emma Raducanu one of four grand slam champions to get Wimbledon wild card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emma Raducanu one of four grand slam champions to get Wimbledon wild card

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu has been given a Wimbledon wild card (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emma Raducanu has been given a Wimbledon wild card (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former grand slam champions Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber have all been awarded wild cards for Wimbledon.

Raducanu will return to the All England Club, where she made her breakthrough by reaching the fourth round in 2021, for the first time in two years following wrist and ankle surgery last year.

The former US Open champion reached the semi-finals of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham last week in an encouraging start to her grass-court campaign.

Former world number ones Osaka and Wozniacki will both play in the main draw at Wimbledon for the first time in five years after becoming mothers.

Wozniacki was disappointed to miss out on a wild card at the French Open, and she told the PA news agency: “I have so many special memories.

“I won junior Wimbledon back in 2005, so it’s a long time ago. There’s something so special about playing on Wimbledon’s Centre Court that you can’t replicate anywhere else.”

Former Wimbledon champion Kerber, another ex-world number one who has taken time away from the sport to start a family, has also received a wild card along with British players Francesca Jones, Heather Watson and Yuriko Miyazaki.

In the men’s draw, the initial batch of wild cards have gone to seven British players, including last year’s junior champion Henry Searle.

Naomi Osaka clenches her fist at Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka will make her return to Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

The 18-year-old from Wolverhampton, who became the first home winner of the boys’ singles since 1962, has made impressive strides in the senior game this season.

At the other end of the age spectrum, there will be a grand slam debut for 29-year-old Billy Harris, who spent the early part of his career travelling around Europe in a converted transit van.

Jacob Fearnley is rewarded for winning his first Challenger title in Nottingham last year with a Wimbledon singles debut, while Liam Broady, who defeated Casper Ruud to reach the third round last year, Arthur Fery, Paul Jubb and Jan Choinski have also been given wild cards.

Dominic Thiem, though, is set to have to go through qualifying if he is to make a final appearance at the All England Club, with the Austrian announcing last month that he will retire at the end of the season because of wrist problems.

Junior stars Hannah Klugman, Mingge Xu and Mika Stojsavljevic will play in qualifying in the women’s singles, while 21-year-old Jack Pinnington Jones, who stunned Cameron Norrie in Nottingham last week, and 16-year-old Oliver Bonding are among those given wild cards into men’s qualifying.