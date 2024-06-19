Luke Shaw only absentee from training as England gear up for Denmark clash

Luke Shaw was the only player absent from England training on the eve of Thursday’s Euro 2024 match against Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s side got their tournament under way in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday as Jude Bellingham’s early header secured a 1-0 win over Serbia.

England now head to Frankfurt looking to seal progress to the knockout phase by beating Denmark, whom they defeated in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

25 players are on the pitch for this morning’s training session, as @LukeShaw23 continues his individual programme elsewhere.@kylewalker2 will join Gareth Southgate for our pre-match media conference in Frankfurt this evening. pic.twitter.com/viSgg6uq7Z — England (@England) June 19, 2024

Shaw was the only player absent from training at their Blankenhain base on Wednesday, with the remaining 25 taking part ahead of the Group C match.

The left-back, who has been out with a hamstring injury since mid-February, instead continued an ”individualised training programme elsewhere”, according to the Football Association.

Shaw was on the bench against Serbia and Southgate has previously said he could be involved against Denmark.