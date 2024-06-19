Forward Toni Duggan to leave Everton when contract expires at end of month

Toni Duggan will leave Everton when her contract expires at the end of June, bringing to an end a three-year stay at the club.

The 32-year-old rejoined the Toffees – where she started her career – from Atletico Madrid in 2021 but missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season as she was pregnant with her first child.

The 79-cap England international gave birth to a daughter in March 2023 and returned to action with Everton last season, making 10 appearances as the team finished eighth in the Women’s Super League.

Toni Duggan will leave Everton at the end of this month when her contract expires. Everyone at Everton thanks Toni for her service and commitment to the Club, and we wish her all the best for the future. — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) June 19, 2024

Alan McTavish, the club’s chief executive officer, said: “Everyone at Everton thanks Toni for her service and commitment to the club.

“From breaking into the senior team as a 16-year-old, to winning the FA Cup, she can be very proud of her contribution to Everton.

“We wish Toni all the best for the future.”

Duggan was a WSL and FA Cup winner with former club Manchester City in 2016 and 2017 respectively, whilst she also lifted the Copa de la Reina with Barcelona during her stay in Spain.

She was a Champions League runner-up with the Catalan side in 2019 before leaving to join Atletico.