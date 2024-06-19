Forward Toni Duggan to leave Everton when contract expires at end of month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forward Toni Duggan to leave Everton when contract expires at end of month

By Press Association
Toni Duggan will leave Everton when her contract expires at the end of the month (Martin Rickett/PA)
Toni Duggan will leave Everton when her contract expires at the end of the month (Martin Rickett/PA)

Toni Duggan will leave Everton when her contract expires at the end of June, bringing to an end a three-year stay at the club.

The 32-year-old rejoined the Toffees – where she started her career – from Atletico Madrid in 2021 but missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season as she was pregnant with her first child.

The 79-cap England international gave birth to a daughter in March 2023 and returned to action with Everton last season, making 10 appearances as the team finished eighth in the Women’s Super League.

Alan McTavish, the club’s chief executive officer, said: “Everyone at Everton thanks Toni for her service and commitment to the club.

“From breaking into the senior team as a 16-year-old, to winning the FA Cup, she can be very proud of her contribution to Everton.

“We wish Toni all the best for the future.”

Duggan was a WSL and FA Cup winner with former club Manchester City in 2016 and 2017 respectively, whilst she also lifted the Copa de la Reina with Barcelona during her stay in Spain.

She was a Champions League runner-up with the Catalan side in 2019 before leaving to join Atletico.