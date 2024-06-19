10 Premier League players who could catch the eye in the Copa America

The Copa America gets under way on Thursday night, with Argentina and Canada kicking things off in Atlanta.

Premier League fans will be familiar with a number of players taking part in the tournament, which ends with a Florida final on July 14.

Here, PA’s Oliver Capewell looks at 10 men who could catch the eye in the United States.

Alexis Mac Allister, Argentina

Alexis Mac Allister has impressed for Liverpool (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Argentinian midfielder Mac Allister had an impressive first season with Liverpool following his move from Brighton, with five goals and five assists in the Premier League. Strong performances at the 2022 World Cup add weight to the argument that the 25-year-old fully deserves to be a first-choice starter.

Douglas Luiz, Brazil

Douglas Luiz has helped Villa secure Champions League football next season (David Davies/PA)

The 26-year-old scored nine goals and claimed five assists to help Aston Villa secure Champions League football next season – and catch the eye of other clubs. However, before club football resumes the midfielder will be bidding to play an important role in Brazil’s bid to regain their Copa America title.

Darwin Nunez, Uruguay

Darwin Nunez has plenty of admirers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool’s Nunez should go into the tournament full of confidence, following a hat-trick in the friendly win against Mexico. The 24-year-old forward is a handful and can help his country push for a 16th Copa America title – and first for 13 years.

Julian Alvarez, Argentina

Julian Alvarez is an asset for Manchester City and Argentina (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Like Mac Allister, Alvarez will be keen to replicate his fine form at the 2022 World Cup. The 24-year-old Manchester City forward can be key in the world champions’ quest for more silverware, having scored 11 goals and registered nine assists in the Premier League in 2023-24.

Moises Caicedo, Ecuador

Chelsea paid big money for Moises Caicedo (Bradley Collyer/PA).

The 22-year-old can take control of the Ecuador midfield and be an important player for his country. Chelsea’s big-money signing from Brighton prospered towards the end of the Premier League season and finished with a flourish, scoring from the halfway line in the final match against Bournemouth.

Luis Diaz, Colombia

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz will be hoping to inspire Colombia in the United States (Peter Byrne/PA)

Diaz, 27, proved he has the pedigree for this tournament in 2021, scoring four goals in five games. The winger’s creativity for Liverpool brought eight goals and five assists last season and he can again be a strong influence for Colombia this summer.

Cristian Romero, Argentina

Cristian Romero is an imposing presence for Tottenham and Argentina (Nick Potts/PA)

Romero played a vital role in Argentina’s World Cup win two years ago, starting six of their seven matches. Tottenham’s 26-year-old centre-back, who also carries a threat in the opposition penalty area, will hope it is the same story in the Copa America.

Antonee Robinson, United States

Antonee Robinson will line up for the tournament hosts in the Copa America (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Milton Keynes-born Robinson was one of the standout left-backs in the Premier League last season. If the 26-year-old can maintain his form – and his team-mates collectively excel – the United States could make the most of their host nation status and enjoy a fruitful tournament.

Edson Alvarez, Mexico

West Ham’s Edson Alvarez will line up for Mexico this summer (Peter Byrne/PA)

With a solid first season in the top flight behind him following his move from Ajax, Alvarez should be full of confidence heading into the Copa America. Mexico have never won the tournament and will likely need the 26-year-old West Ham midfielder to be at his best if they are to break their duck.

Bruno Guimaraes, Brazil

Bruno Guimaraes is a favourite at St James’ Park (Tim Markland/PA)

The 26-year-old midfielder goes into the tournament on the back of two consistent seasons with Newcastle, helping him become a favourite with the fans. If he can help Dorival Junior’s team land the Copa America for a 10th time, he could achieve similar cult status in his home nation.