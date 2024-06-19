10 Premier League players who could catch the eye in the Copa America

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 Premier League players who could catch the eye in the Copa America

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister (left) and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup semi final second leg match at Craven Cottage, London. Picture date: Wednesday January 24, 2024.
The Copa America gets under way on Thursday night, with Argentina and Canada kicking things off in Atlanta.

Premier League fans will be familiar with a number of players taking part in the tournament, which ends with a Florida final on July 14.

Here, PA’s Oliver Capewell looks at 10 men who could catch the eye in the United States.

Alexis Mac Allister, Argentina

Fulham v Liverpool – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – Second Leg – Craven Cottage
Alexis Mac Allister has impressed for Liverpool (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Argentinian midfielder Mac Allister had an impressive first season with Liverpool following his move from Brighton, with five goals and five assists in the Premier League. Strong performances at the 2022 World Cup add weight to the argument that the 25-year-old fully deserves to be a first-choice starter.

Douglas Luiz, Brazil

Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park
Douglas Luiz has helped Villa secure Champions League football next season (David Davies/PA)

The 26-year-old scored nine goals and claimed five assists to help Aston Villa secure Champions League football next season – and catch the eye of other clubs. However, before club football resumes the midfielder will be bidding to play an important role in Brazil’s bid to regain their Copa America title.

Darwin Nunez, Uruguay

Liverpool v Burnley – Premier League – Anfield
Darwin Nunez has plenty of admirers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool’s Nunez should go into the tournament full of confidence, following a hat-trick in the friendly win against Mexico. The 24-year-old forward is a handful and can help his country push for a 16th Copa America title – and first for 13 years.

Julian Alvarez, Argentina

Fulham v Manchester City – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Julian Alvarez is an asset for Manchester City and Argentina (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Like Mac Allister, Alvarez will be keen to replicate his fine form at the 2022 World Cup. The 24-year-old Manchester City forward can be key in the world champions’ quest for more silverware, having scored 11 goals and registered nine assists in the Premier League in 2023-24.

Moises Caicedo, Ecuador

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea paid big money for Moises Caicedo (Bradley Collyer/PA).

The 22-year-old can take control of the Ecuador midfield and be an important player for his country. Chelsea’s big-money signing from Brighton prospered towards the end of the Premier League season and finished with a flourish, scoring from the halfway line in the final match against Bournemouth.

Luis Diaz, Colombia

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz will be hoping to inspire Colombia in the United States (Peter Byrne/PA)

Diaz, 27, proved he has the pedigree for this tournament in 2021, scoring four goals in five games. The winger’s creativity for Liverpool brought eight goals and five assists last season and he can again be a strong influence for Colombia this summer.

Cristian Romero, Argentina

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – City Ground
Cristian Romero is an imposing presence for Tottenham and Argentina (Nick Potts/PA)

Romero played a vital role in Argentina’s World Cup win two years ago, starting six of their seven matches. Tottenham’s 26-year-old centre-back, who also carries a threat in the opposition penalty area, will hope it is the same story in the Copa America.

Antonee Robinson, United States

Crystal Palace v Fulham – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Antonee Robinson will line up for the tournament hosts in the Copa America (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Milton Keynes-born Robinson was one of the standout left-backs in the Premier League last season. If the 26-year-old can maintain his form – and his team-mates collectively excel – the United States could make the most of their host nation status and enjoy a fruitful tournament.

Edson Alvarez, Mexico

Everton v West Ham United – Premier League – Goodison Park
West Ham’s Edson Alvarez will line up for Mexico this summer (Peter Byrne/PA)

With a solid first season in the top flight behind him following his move from Ajax, Alvarez should be full of confidence heading into the Copa America. Mexico have never won the tournament and will likely need the 26-year-old West Ham midfielder to be at his best if they are to break their duck.

Bruno Guimaraes, Brazil

Burnley v Newcastle United – Premier League – Turf Moor
Bruno Guimaraes is a favourite at St James’ Park (Tim Markland/PA)

The 26-year-old midfielder goes into the tournament on the back of two consistent seasons with Newcastle, helping him become a favourite with the fans. If he can help Dorival Junior’s team land the Copa America for a 10th time, he could achieve similar cult status in his home nation.