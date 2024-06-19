Cricket competition at 2028 LA Olympics could be staged in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket competition at 2028 LA Olympics could be staged in New York

By Press Association
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island has hosted matches at the T20 World Cup (Adam Hunger/AP).
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island has hosted matches at the T20 World Cup (Adam Hunger/AP).

Cricket’s Olympic return in 2028 could be staged in New York – over 2,000 miles away from host city Los Angeles.

Cricket will be included at the Games in four years for the first time since its solitary appearance in 1900, but the PA news agency understands organisers are considering staging the tournament away from the heart of the the event in California.

While no formal proposals have been tabled, representatives from LA28 and the International Olympic Committee have been on a fact-finding mission at the T20 World Cup, taking in games at the Nassau County pop-up stadium in Long Island, and are understood to have been impressed.

India and US players walk out at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
India and US players walk out at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium (Adam Hunger/AP).

Drawing renewed attention from large South Asian markets such as India and Pakistan is considered one of the biggest potential benefits of bringing cricket back into the Olympic movement, meaning strong local ticket sales and international time zones are contributing factors.

A 10.30am start in New York’s summer equates to a prime-time broadcast of 8pm in India, while LA operates three hours behind and offers a less obvious scheduling route.

The International Cricket Council, which worked closely with the visiting Olympic teams in New York outlining the specifics on matters such as drop-in pitches and tournament delivery, is understood to favour a venue in LA.

The ICC is believed to value being seen as a full part of the wider Games, sharing a platform with other sports and competitors while allowing participants to experience things such as the opening ceremony and life in the athletes’ village.

A horse takes part in the Beijing Olympics dressage test at the Shatin Equestrian centre in Hong Kong
Equestrian at the Beijing Olympics was staged in Hong Kong (Andrew Milligan/PA).

It is felt that the experiences of setting up and hosting a temporary cricket stadium at Nassau County would allow the blueprint to be replicated in LA. The time zone issue is also not felt to be intractable, with the possibility of floodlit pitches and evening starts possibly seeing games screened in the morning in key territories like India.

Hosting some events far away from the host city would not be a new development for the Olympics. Windsurfing at this summer’s Games in Paris is being staged in Tahiti, while the equestrian for Beijing 2008 took place in Hong Kong.

There is also precedent from LA’s last Olympic summer of 1984 when six games in the football competition were staged around 3,000 miles away in Boston.