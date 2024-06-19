No-one remembers fourth place – Jasmine Joyce determined to win medal in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No-one remembers fourth place – Jasmine Joyce determined to win medal in Paris

By Press Association
Wales winger Jasmine Joyce, left, helped Team GB finish fourth at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 (Brett Phibbs/PA)
Wales winger Jasmine Joyce is determined to make it third time lucky in her bid for an Olympic medal after being named in Team GB’s sevens squad for Paris 2024.

Joyce, who will become the first British rugby player to appear at three Olympic Games, helped Team GB finish fourth at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and says that is all the motivation she needs.

The 28-year-old told the PA news agency: “To go to two Olympics and both times finish fourth is pretty heart-sinking.

“Fourth place is… Well no-one remembers fourth place do they? You may as well have come last, that’s how I feel.

“But we were expected to medal at both Rio and Tokyo, so the pressure was on as individuals, team and coaches.

“Then it was hard to embrace the moment or enjoy it because you’re expected to medal. I think going to Paris, we are not expected to medal.”

Team GB are currently eighth in the world sevens rankings and lost out to Canada and Fiji respectively in the bronze-medal matches in Rio and Tokyo.

They qualified for Paris in June last year by winning gold at the European Games in Krakow, beating hosts Poland 33-0 in the final.

Team GB announced their women's sevens squad for Paris 2024 in Leeds on Wednesday
Joyce said: “We are coming in as the underdogs, we are under the radar. We’re sitting eighth now so no-one expects us to medal, so going to the Olympics now as underdogs is kind of exciting.

“The pressure is off, so we can enjoy and embrace the moment a bit more. The more you enjoy it, the more success comes with that.”

Joyce and Scotland centre Lisa Thomson are the only non-English players selected in a 12-strong squad.

Thomson, plus England pair Meg Jones and Emma Uren, will compete at their second Olympics, while 2024 Six Nations leading try-scorer Ellie Kildunne has also been included.

The GB men’s team must win gold at the Olympic repechage tournament in Monaco this weekend to secure their place in Paris after losing to Ireland in the European Games final last summer.

Joyce added: “The boys have been brilliant all season. They’ve been hard done by in a few games that just haven’t gone their way.

“So yeah, everything crossed for the boys. They’ve got some really tough games – South Africa, Kenya, Chile, who they’re going to have to beat to qualify.

“But I have every faith and every hope that they get to qualify and we can both do it together again.”

Women’s squad: Amy Wilson Hardy, Ellie Boatman, Ellie Kildunne, Emma Uren, Grace Crompton, Heather Cowell, Isla Norman-Bell, Jade Shekells, Jasmine Joyce, Lauren Torley, Lisa Thomson, Meg Jones. Reserves: Abi Burton, Kayleigh Powell.