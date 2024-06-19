Euro 2024 day six: Germany ease through as Scotland keep hopes alive

Hosts Germany eased their way through to the knockout stage at Euro 2024 as a 2-0 win over Hungary left them with a 100 per cent record in the tournament.

Group A rivals Scotland preserved their chances of joining them by denying Switzerland victory in a 1-1 draw which could yet help both sides to progress.

Croatia, World Cup finalists in 2018, find themselves at the bottom of Group B on goal difference after a stoppage time Albania goal earned them a 2-2 draw.

Home comforts

If Germany’s reputation for efficiency has taken a beating with the problems faced by fans getting around the country, it remains largely intact on the pitch.

Goals from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan either side of half-time in Stuttgart left them top of Group A on six points.

As a result, they will go into their final group game against Switzerland on Sunday already assured of a place in the next round as they chase a fourth European title.

Alive and kicking

Scotland bounced back from their 5-1 mauling by the Germans with a hard-fought point against Switzerland in Cologne to rekindle their qualification hopes.

Midfielder Scott McTominay got them off to the perfect start when Swiss defender Fabian Schar deflected his 13th-minute shot into his own net, but Switzerland were back in it when Xherdan Shaqiri took advantage of Anthony Ralston’s error to level with a stunning finish.

Defender Grant Hanley hit the post amid a tense finish, but Switzerland saw two goals correctly ruled out for offside as Scotland, who saw Kieran Tierney carried off on a stretcher, struggled at the back.

Get-out Klaus

Klaus Gjasula went from zero to hero (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/PA)

It proved an eventful day for Albania substitute Klaus Gjasula as he scored at both ends in a thrilling draw with Croatia.

The Albanians led through Qazim Laci’s early goal, but went into stoppage time trailing 2-1 after Andrej Kramaric equalised and Gjasula bundled the ball into his own net inside three second-half minutes.

However, the midfielder redeemed himself in style five minutes into added time when he fired past keeper Dominik Livakovic to stun Croatia and keep alive his side’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring the opening goal in a 1-1 Group A draw with Switzerland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Who’s up next?

Slovenia v Serbia – 2pm, ITV1

Denmark v England – 5pm, BBC One

Spain v Italy – 8pm, ITV1

All times BST.