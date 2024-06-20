Football rumours: Lazio take first steps in race for Mason Greenwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Lazio take first steps in race for Mason Greenwood

By Press Association
Could Mason Greenwood be heading to Rome? (Nick Potts/PA)
Could Mason Greenwood be heading to Rome? (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

Lazio have taken the first steps to signing Mason Greenwood, opening talks with Manchester United over a £30million move for the 22-year-old, according to the Daily Mail. The Independent reports Juventus and Napoli are also keen on the English forward.

The Old Trafford club’s search for a new striker has taken them to Lille, according to the i. Canada striker Jonathan David, 24, is high on their shortlist of potential reinforcements.

Portugal v Czech Republic – UEFA Euro 2024 – Group F – Leipzig Stadium
Bruno Fernandes (centre) has been linked with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan (Adam Davy/PA)

Agreeing a new deal with Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is not a priority at United, according to the Manchester Evening News. Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have been linked with the 29-year-old.

Fulham have offered a fresh contract to former Brazil international Willian. The Sun says Cottagers boss Marco Silva wants the 35-year-old forward to stay after impressing in the Premier League last season.

Social media round-up

Brentford v Newcastle United – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Bruno Guimaraes is wanted by Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Players to watch

Bruno Guimaraes: Arsenal could look to prise the Brazil midfielder, 26, away from Newcastle with a player-plus-cash offer, according to Football Transfers.

Matty Cash: Inter Milan have joined their city rivals AC Milan in monitoring Aston Villa’s 26-year-old Poland right-back.