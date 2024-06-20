Bukayo Saka says England’s attacking talent means ‘everything is possible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bukayo Saka says England’s attacking talent means ‘everything is possible’

By Press Association
Bukayo Saka has backed England to achieve success at Euro 2024 (Adam Davy/PA)
Bukayo Saka insists England’s wealth of attacking options means “everything is possible” at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side will qualify for the last 16 if they beat Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday evening – and can top Group C if Serbia draw with Slovenia earlier in the day.

After racing out of the traps in their opener against Serbia, England ultimately flattered to deceive as Jude Bellingham’s early header proved enough for a 1-0 victory.

England’s Bukayo Saka, left, challenges for the ball with Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic during their Euro 2024 fixture
The performance left many questions hanging over Southgate and how best to lay out the talent he has available at the top end of the pitch.

But Saka, now in his third major tournament at the age of 22, believes any goal is realistic as he lauded Bellingham’s impact on the squad.

“Everything is possible with that,” he told ITV Sport when asked what England can achieve with Saka, Bellingham, Phil Foden and Harry Kane playing together.

“He (Bellingham) since he was 17 he was always so mature, he always knew how to carry himself on and off the pitch.

“What he has done this season has been special so I was a bit taken aback, 20 years old going to Real Madrid and doing what he has done, it is unbelievable but it is no surprise when you know him as a person.”

Asked to describe Bellingham in one word, Saka replied: “Wow!”

But Saka’s own career is one that would attract similar plaudits – Arsenal player of the season two years in a row between 2021 and 2022 and England men’s player of the year in 2022 and 2023.

He has scored 30 Premier League goals over the past two seasons as the Gunners finished second to Manchester City on both occasions.

Saka also laid on Bellingham’s goal in the win over Serbia, meaning he now has 27 goal contributions from his 24 England starts.

“Not bad! It does add up – I didn’t know it was that much but I think it is something I can be happy with,” Saka said of his figures.

“Of course, I’m not fully satisfied because I’m never fully satisfied to be honest – but it is something I can be happy with and definitely can build on.

“It can give me a lot of confidence too. A lot of time for the attackers these days, that is what you are judged on.”.