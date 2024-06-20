England fans ‘behaving extremely well’ in Germany – UK Football Policing Unit

The vast majority of England fans in Germany for Euro 2024 are “behaving extremely well”, the UK Football Policing Unit has said.

Gareth Southgate’s team are playing their second Group C match against Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday, and while a UKFPU update issued on the morning of the game mentioned there had been three arrests, the picture on the whole was a positive one.

“Around 2,000 England fans were in the main city square in Frankfurt last night (June 19) and no major issues were reported,” the statement read.

England fans have received praise for their conduct in Germany (Adam Davy/PA)

“This is indicative of what we have seen across Germany so far, with the vast majority of England fans behaving extremely well.

“Three England fans were arrested by German Police (one for bottle throwing, one for abusing a UK police officer and one for throwing a missile at police and being in possession of drugs).”

Police in Gelsenkirchen praised the “level-headed” behaviour of England fans affected by transport issues getting to and away from their opening match against Serbia last Sunday.

⚽️𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐯 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝🗓️𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞🏟️𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚, 𝟏𝟖:𝟎𝟎 𝐊𝐎 If all goes well, this will be our last trip outside of North Rhine-Westphalia until the final in Berlin, not that we would get carried away… Frankfurt is a… pic.twitter.com/wuvOzxGoSh — Free Lions (@WeAreFreeLions) June 13, 2024

The Free Lions Fan Embassy called for an urgent and thorough review of the transport problems encountered by England supporters, with the team returning to Gelsenkirchen for the last 16 on June 30 if they finish top of Group C.

Frankfurt police issued a post on X confirming that the England v Denmark fixture had been classified as high risk.

“Accordingly, we have prepared intensively for today and will be present with numerous forces in the city area,” the force’s post on Thursday said.