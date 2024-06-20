Former rugby league star Regan Grace called up by Wales before Australia tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Former rugby league star Regan Grace called up by Wales before Australia tour

By Press Association
Regan Grace is in the latest Wales squad (Will Matthews/PA)
Regan Grace is in the latest Wales squad (Will Matthews/PA)

Wales have called former rugby league star Regan Grace into their wider squad ahead of a two-Test tour to Australia.

Grace, who has only played two senior games of union, could now head Down Under.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland is due to finalise his travelling group after Saturday’s Twickenham clash against South Africa, with a handful of training squad players set to miss out on a place in a 34-strong tour party.

Ospreys wing Keelan Giles has been released from the squad after suffering a groin injury in training, the Welsh Rugby Union said.

Wales face the Wallabies in Sydney on July 6 and Melbourne seven days later, before tackling Queensland Reds on July 19.

Grace, who signed a contract with Bath in April, would not have been eligible for the Springboks encounter as it falls outside World Rugby’s summer Test window and Wales’ England-based players cannot be considered for selection.

The 27-year-old scored 89 tries for Super League club St Helens during a league career that saw him feature in three Grand Final winning teams.

Grace ruptured his Achilles tendon in August 2022 before joining French Top 14 club Racing 92, but he did not feature for them after suffering an injury relapse six months later.

Welshman Grace linked up with Bath to continue his rehabilitation and he played in friendlies earlier this year against Leinster and Gloucester as he returned to full fitness.

Bath then announced a contract for the Port Talbot-born wing until the end of next season, with an option for another year.

Speaking in April, Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said: “Regan has impressed both on and off the pitch over the last few months.

Wales’ Henry Thomas raises his arms during a match against England in Cardiff
Wales’ Henry Thomas has been ruled out through injury (Simon Galloway/PA)

“He has a clear point of difference in his play, and that will be very valuable for our team. It’s great to have Regan on board.”

Wales prop Henry Thomas, meanwhile, has been ruled out of the South Africa game due to a foot injury.

Cardiff tighthead Keiron Assiratti is promoted off the bench to start, with Harri O’Connor named among the replacements.